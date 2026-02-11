Al Roker's Marriage Isn't As Perfect As It Seems

To call Al Roker's career massively accomplished would be an understatement. With decades on the "Today" show, alongside 14 Emmys to his name and counting, Roker has firmly established himself as one of the most recognizable and beloved TV personalities in America. That being said, Roker's life story is not without tragedy. For example, something most people may not know about Roker is that he's been divorced not once, not twice. The weather presenter first married college sweetheart Mary Puglisi in 1976. It's unclear when the two split up, but they were clearly no longer together by 1984, as that's when Roker married his second wife Alice Bell. Sadly, they ultimately divorced too, in 1994, shortly before the media personality finally found Mrs. Right. Roker wed third wife Deborah Roberts in 1995, and the two have been happily married ever since.

Even then, however, the relationship hasn't been without its rough patches — and their enduring union isn't nearly as effortless as it seems. "Oh, my gosh. I think the biggest thing is not to tell anybody that you have it figured out, because we don't," Roberts told The U.S. Sun in 2024, when asked about the secret to her and Roker's success. "We are working at it constantly. We are a work in progress," she continued, adding, "We've been married 28, almost 29 years. It's not easy. And life is all about growing and evolving and sometimes compromising and sometimes not." Roberts concluded, "So I don't know that there's any secret, but I think I desire to be committed and to work — makes a big difference." But what sort of conflicts have the longtime couple had to work through?