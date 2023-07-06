The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Al Roker

Al Roker is one of the most recognizable faces on television, and his long and successful career with NBC News — specifically with the "Today" show — has proven he is a man who deserves every bit of his success. But it's not as if he did not work hard to achieve it, and Roker has been honest about his struggles of finding his way in the industry, overcoming racial discrimination, and learning from his mistakes. His professional life aside, Roker has also been open about his health problems and publicly mourned those he loved and lost.

Success — and this is a man who holds Guinness World Records — has not made him untouchable. "Despite having a loving wife [­Deborah Roberts], three terrific children, and a great career, there were times when I ­perhaps didn't feel that I was good enough," he told Parade in a 2021 interview, explaining why he has had such a challenging relationship with food (another topic he has been candid about). These are some tragic details of Al Roker's life and how he has overcome them.