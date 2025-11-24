What We Know About Today Show Star Al Roker's Health Issues

Al Roker is one of the many news anchors who experienced a head-turning weight loss transformation, which physically appeared to be a new page in his book of healthy living. But behind the curtain, the "Today" show host has dealt with various major health issues throughout the years. Roker has undergone two knee replacement surgeries, a hip replacement surgery, shoulder surgery, carpal tunnel surgery, and gastric bypass surgery. In November 2025, he mused to People that he has managed to visit the hospital at least once every three and a half years since 1979. But in more recent years, Roker has battled more serious medical situations. For instance, in 2020, Roker was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He announced his scary diagnosis during a November 2020 episode of "Today," telling the audience, "Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this." Roker noted that the statistic of men being diagnosed with prostate cancer is 1:9; however, "for African American men, that number's one in seven, and is more deadly." The journalist shared a video from the day of his surgery on Instagram in November 2025 to mark the fifth anniversary. As he shared in the clip, the surgery was a success; he was in remission by May 2021.

Giving an update on his health, Roker told People, "I've been very fortunate." His recovery was relatively easy, plus he said it even motivated him to get active, which he did by taking up walking every day. While he noted that he has always been able to bounce back after medical situations, Roker's resilience was tested in a near-fatal health emergency.