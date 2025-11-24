What We Know About Today Show Star Al Roker's Health Issues
Al Roker is one of the many news anchors who experienced a head-turning weight loss transformation, which physically appeared to be a new page in his book of healthy living. But behind the curtain, the "Today" show host has dealt with various major health issues throughout the years. Roker has undergone two knee replacement surgeries, a hip replacement surgery, shoulder surgery, carpal tunnel surgery, and gastric bypass surgery. In November 2025, he mused to People that he has managed to visit the hospital at least once every three and a half years since 1979. But in more recent years, Roker has battled more serious medical situations. For instance, in 2020, Roker was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
He announced his scary diagnosis during a November 2020 episode of "Today," telling the audience, "Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this." Roker noted that the statistic of men being diagnosed with prostate cancer is 1:9; however, "for African American men, that number's one in seven, and is more deadly." The journalist shared a video from the day of his surgery on Instagram in November 2025 to mark the fifth anniversary. As he shared in the clip, the surgery was a success; he was in remission by May 2021.
Giving an update on his health, Roker told People, "I've been very fortunate." His recovery was relatively easy, plus he said it even motivated him to get active, which he did by taking up walking every day. While he noted that he has always been able to bounce back after medical situations, Roker's resilience was tested in a near-fatal health emergency.
Al Roker was nearly rushed to the hospital due to blood clots in his lungs
Tragedy struck Al Roker's life again in 2022 when he was rushed to the hospital in a medical emergency that resulted in an hours-long surgery. "Late last year, during Thanksgiving and Christmas, it's no secret I had a severe medical issue. And to be completely [honest], I almost died," he revealed on a 2023 episode of the "Your Mama's Kitchen" podcast.
One night in November 2022, Roker woke up with intense pain in his stomach, as he shared with People. As it turned out, the "Today" anchor was suffering from dangerous blood clots in his legs and lungs. While his medical team urgently tried to maintain the clots at the NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, they also discovered internal bleeding. Roker underwent a seven-hour surgery, during which doctors found a tear in his small intestine. They repaired it, performed a colon resection, and removed his gallbladder.
"It was the most tumultuous, frightening journey we have ever been on," Roker's wife, ABC News anchor Deborah Roberts, revealed on the "Today" show two months after her husband's recovery. In true Al Roker fashion, even knowing how lucky he was to be alive, he joked, "I went in for one operation and I got four free!"