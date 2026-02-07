All The Drama That's Plagued Netflix's Queer Eye Over The Years

Season 10 of "Queer Eye" premiered on Netflix in January 2026, marking the end of the reality show. Debuting in 2018, "Queer Eye" was inspired by a previous show from the early 2000s, the campy yet heartfelt "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy." The newer series took the same formula of five queer people with different expertise, and sent them out into the world to makeover people from different walks of life. Every episode, the show's team, dubbed the "Fab Five," worked to change the "hero's" life in about a week. Some of the transformations were so big, it's hard to believe they got all that work done in such a short period.

The final "Queer Eye" season consisted of five episodes and was filmed around the Washington, D.C. area. The crew knew going into filming that it would be the last season, so emotions ran higher than ever. Throughout the show's run, fans have laughed and cried right along with the folks on "Queer Eye," but as wholesome as the show appeared, drama has plagued the production almost since the beginning.