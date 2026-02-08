The Tragic, True Story Of Goldberg From The Mighty Ducks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This article includes mentions of violence and substance abuse.

Several accomplished child and teen stars in the entertainment industry experienced significant personal and career struggles in their adult years, from finding it difficult to land major acting roles or release hit songs to drinking too much, using drugs, and falling into homelessness. Many celebrities have even had run-ins with the law. For actor, comedian, writer, and producer Shaun Weiss, the journey has been very harrowing (and well documented) as he has faced all of the above, and more.

Weiss is mostly known for playing Greg "Goldie" Goldberg, the lovable, wisecracking goalkeeper (then defenseman) in Disney's hockey film trilogy, "The Mighty Ducks", which were released between 1992 and 1996 and starred Emilio Estevez, Joshua Jackson, and Lane Smith, among others. However, Weiss's career timeline also included appearances on TV series like "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Saved by the Bell: The New Class," "Mr. Rhodes," "The King of Queens," and "Freaks and Geeks." After a long hiatus from the industry while overcoming numerous challenges, he has turned his life around. For one, he came back to the big screen and starred in the award-winning 2025 horror movie, "Deformelody: An American Nightmare." He has also been using his voice to advocate for recovery and support his struggling peers. Still, Weiss' tragic story, from his parents' deaths to his current romantic relationship, is one to revisit.