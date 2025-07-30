Celebrity Arrests You Totally Forgot Happened

With many cult films and a few Oscar nominations under her belt, Winona Ryder had become a defining face of '90s Hollywood stardom. So for her to be arrested in 2001, on shoplifting charges of all things, was beyond imagination. She had apparently picked up more than $5,000 worth of designer goods from Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills, setting in motion months of courtroom drama, tabloid gossip, and allegations that threatened to topple her film legacy. Both behavioral experts and nonexperts analyzed why an A-list star would need to steal.

"If you look at what Ryder was doing to those clothes — cutting holes in them to get the tags off — do you think she was going to wear them?" Dr. Marcus Goldman, who authored a book on kleptomania, told Time. Ryder's trial was an outright media circus, with her every move and appearance subjected to intense scrutiny. In 2012, she was convicted of felony grand theft and vandalism but was acquitted of the burglary charge. Years later, she suggested to Esquire that the context of her infamous arrest was rooted more in absent-mindedness than anything else: "[T]here's so much lore around that story, but it really couldn't have been more of me thinking I'm going to my car to get something."