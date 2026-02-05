Meghan & Harry's Cringiest Valentine's Day Moments

The wedding of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was initially perceived as a real-life Cinderella story — American commoner marries royalty! (Swoon!) However, it hasn't been easy for this royal couple to reach a happily-ever-after. Harry and Meghan made an abrupt exit from the United Kingdom in search of privacy and peace of mind, only to find themselves subjected to almost as much scrutiny and criticism as they received as royals with The Firm. To add insult to injury, it's rumored that Harry and Meghan are having serious money troubles. None of their initiatives — not their Netflix projects, not Meghan's designer fruit jams — have found much success or acclaim.

At least the Sussexes have their fairy tale romance to brag about — well, kind of. While they may actually be the happy couple they present themselves as, when it comes to the most romantic day of the year, their Valentine's Day celebrations leave much to be desired. Let's look back at their most cringeworthy February 14ths.