Trump Lets The Truth Slip Out As He Admits Why He's So Obsessed With Winning Elections
Get ready, folks — hell may soon be freezing over, and pigs may take flight, as Donald Trump has just admitted the truth about why he wanted to become president in the first place. Most of us could have guessed the reason, but it's still surprising to hear him say it. If you thought all along that Trump's obsession with winning presidential elections was another case of his fragile ego being on full display, then you were right. And, he has officially confirmed it.
Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast: "They rigged the second election. I had to win it. I had to win it. I needed it for my own ego. I would've had a bad ego for the rest of my life. Now I really have a big ego. Beating these lunatics was incredible ... the first time they... pic.twitter.com/KpExEgj3fg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2026
On February 5, 2026, Trump spoke at the annual National Prayer Breakfast. In what was surely a surprise to no one, he took this opportunity to speak on what he believes to be the most important topic our nation faces at the moment: who won the 2020 presidential election. "They rigged the second election," Trump claimed for the umpteenth time, per X. This time, though, he added an interesting detail. "I had to win it. I had to win it. I needed it for my own ego," he said, adding, "I would've had a bad ego for the rest of my [life]." Trump said this with a subtle smirk and prompted laughter from the crowd. Folks likely laughed in response, because this sounds like something that most people wouldn't admit to in earnest. In this case, though, it seems like he was simply saying the quiet part out loud.
Donald Trump says he has 'a big ego'
Luckily for Donald Trump's delicate ego, he did ultimately become president again. "Now I really have a big ego though," Trump noted, adding, "Beating these lunatics was incredible. What a great feeling. Winning every swing state, winning the popular vote — the first time they said I didn't win the popular vote. I did." In the 2016 election, Trump did not, in fact, win the popular vote, and his claims that the 2020 election was tampered with have been disproven. Still, Trump seems content with the bragging rights that he has gotten through both circumstance and the twisting of facts. Yet, netizens found this bragging moment to be a bit surprising and disconcerting.
"He doesn't actually care about the country or the people (if this wasn't already painfully obvious) it's all about him," one X user wrote in response. "I needed it for my ego ... is the most honest thing he's ever said," another commented. One wrote, "We have a president using politics for retribution and revenge. This is so unforgivable."
"Such inspirational and relevant thoughts for a prayer breakfast," joked one netizen with an eye-roll emoji. Repeatedly bringing up an election he lost six years ago is clearly Trump's attempt to convince the world that he never lost, and a bruised ego seems like the only reasonable motivation for that. So, at least Trump has the self-awareness to know why he's so consumed by this topic.