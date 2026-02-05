Trump Lets The Truth Slip Out As He Admits Why He's So Obsessed With Winning Elections

Get ready, folks — hell may soon be freezing over, and pigs may take flight, as Donald Trump has just admitted the truth about why he wanted to become president in the first place. Most of us could have guessed the reason, but it's still surprising to hear him say it. If you thought all along that Trump's obsession with winning presidential elections was another case of his fragile ego being on full display, then you were right. And, he has officially confirmed it.

Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast: "They rigged the second election. I had to win it. I had to win it. I needed it for my own ego. I would've had a bad ego for the rest of my life. Now I really have a big ego. Beating these lunatics was incredible ... the first time they... pic.twitter.com/KpExEgj3fg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2026

On February 5, 2026, Trump spoke at the annual National Prayer Breakfast. In what was surely a surprise to no one, he took this opportunity to speak on what he believes to be the most important topic our nation faces at the moment: who won the 2020 presidential election. "They rigged the second election," Trump claimed for the umpteenth time, per X. This time, though, he added an interesting detail. "I had to win it. I had to win it. I needed it for my own ego," he said, adding, "I would've had a bad ego for the rest of my [life]." Trump said this with a subtle smirk and prompted laughter from the crowd. Folks likely laughed in response, because this sounds like something that most people wouldn't admit to in earnest. In this case, though, it seems like he was simply saying the quiet part out loud.