The Most Brutal Melania Trump Documentary Reviews Are Sure To Humble Her

The Melania Trump documentary, aptly titled "Melania," has made history by having the widest critic-to movie-goer review difference in the history of Rotten Tomatoes. While the site's Popcornmeter, which is calculated using ratings from people who go to see the film, stands at an amazing 99%, the critic score is just 6%. With "Melania," critics have found a movie they feel is so terrible that they don't hold back. And the most brutal reviews are sure to knock Melania's ego down a notch.

While some publications tried to keep things civil, with the Hollywood Reporter calling it "expensive propaganda" and The Atlantic saying the doc is "a disgrace," other critics were less kind. Variety considered the movie to be a "cheeseball infomercial of staggering inertia," before comparing it to "state-sanctioned propaganda out of 1960s Communist China." The Independent focuses on Melania's "grating voiceovers" and believes that calling the movie vapid "would do a disservice to the plumes of florid vape smoke that linger around British teenagers."

The Guardian didn't hold back, either. In their especially harsh review, they call the documentary "a gilded trash remake of The Zone of Interest" and says the Melania herself has "a face like a fist and a voice of sheet metal" before comparing her to the witch from the "Hansel and Gretel" fairytale before summing it all up with "two hours of Melania feels like pure, endless hell." But the one critical jab at the movie that has captured the internet's heart is, "If they showed this film on a plane, people would still walk out." This line has been attributed to Variety, but does not actually appear in their review, and Snopes has been unable to find where it actually came from.