Melania Trump Documentary Crew Members Don't Even Want Their Names In The Credits

The ego-filled trailer for the "Melania" documentary, which details Melania Trump's life in the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump's second inauguration, dropped in December 2025. And now the world is about to get a chance to see the entire thing. The film opens on January 30 in theaters, and the night before, Melania's documentary will be premiering at the Kennedy Center. There's already been a private pre-screening of the movie at The White House, and Melania shared her thoughts about the debut on X (formerly known as Twitter). She seemed excited about her movie, but she might be one of the few who are. Rolling Stone has reported that approximately two-thirds of the production crew have requested to not have their names in the credits.

And there are reportedly more who wished they had followed suit, and the drama and chaos of Donald's time as president was the reason. "I'm much more alarmed now than I was a year ago," one person involved with the movie told Rolling Stone. Along with the production crew in New York, there was a team in Florida and in Washington, D.C. It's unclear if it was just those on the New York team who asked to remain anonymous.