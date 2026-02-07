Tragic Details About Olympian Lindsey Vonn's Health Struggles Over The Years

There is no doubting that Lindsey Vonn is one of the greatest alpine ski racers of all time. Since Vonn's professional debut at the 2000 World Cup at just 16, Vonn has won 14 medals, including three at the Olympics. Along with that impressive feat, Vonn has placed in the top three at the World Cup 145 times, with 84 first place wins, making her one of only six women to have won all five disciplines of alpine skiing at the event.

Through it all, Vonn has suffered a number of injuries, but she has continued to find the will power to keep competing. Just days before her first event at the 2026 Olympics, Vonn revealed that she was injured again at the World Cup in Switzerland, saying "I completely ruptured my ACL" (via The Athletic). But even with that, the sports icon still planned to participate in Italy, telling the press "I've been in this position before. I know how to handle it." The ACL injury, which happened when she fell during a downhill race in Crans-Montana, is far from the first time Vonn has found herself hurt. As with all professional athletes, she knows that injuries are part of the job.