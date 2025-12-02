The Tragic Details Of Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn Revealed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

They say that God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. If that's the case, then Winter Olympian Lindsey Vonn is a Sergeant Major. If you take a look at the tragic real-life stories of Olympic gymnasts or the tragic details of Tiger Woods (an old flame of Vonn's), it'll become clear that sportspeople often go through their fair share of trials and tribulations on their way to gold, silver, or bronze. In fact, one study, published by Progress in Brain Research (via the University of Toronto), compared the lives of nonmedaling Olympians against those who took a place on the podium. They found that all the athletes who came home with a medal around their necks were exposed to some kind of trauma in childhood, from parental divorce to physical abuse.

So, with three Winter Olympic medals and eight world championship wins to her name, it stands to reason Vonn has had a few troubles — and that's putting it lightly. "People always try to think that athletes are these super humans that don't have weakness," said the Minnesota native when speaking to Yahoo! Life in 2022. "But we do, we are human and we do fall apart, and I think it's how we put ourselves back together that's the real hero in us. We don't stay down, we always get back up." Indeed, Vonn has had to get back up a lot. So, let's take a look at the tragic details behind the superstar skier.