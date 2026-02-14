Home Alone Franchise Stars Who Sadly Passed Away

When "Home Alone" came out in November of 1990, it became a box office sensation, raking in a whopping $477 million worldwide. It turned its star Macaulay Culkin into the most famous kid on the planet, and although Kevin McCallister is the focus of the movie, it's an ensemble cast, made up of characters playing family, friends, and foes. Sadly, over the last three plus decades, several of the actors have died, with some leaving us all too soon, while others lived a very long life.

"Home Alone" is a timeless Christmas film passed down through generations, and millions make it a tradition to watch it every year. Because of this, not only does the comedy and the message of family live on, but so does the memory of those who we have had to say goodbye to. Many character actors from the franchise "Home Alone" created have since passed away, but these names had the biggest impact.