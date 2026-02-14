Home Alone Franchise Stars Who Sadly Passed Away
When "Home Alone" came out in November of 1990, it became a box office sensation, raking in a whopping $477 million worldwide. It turned its star Macaulay Culkin into the most famous kid on the planet, and although Kevin McCallister is the focus of the movie, it's an ensemble cast, made up of characters playing family, friends, and foes. Sadly, over the last three plus decades, several of the actors have died, with some leaving us all too soon, while others lived a very long life.
"Home Alone" is a timeless Christmas film passed down through generations, and millions make it a tradition to watch it every year. Because of this, not only does the comedy and the message of family live on, but so does the memory of those who we have had to say goodbye to. Many character actors from the franchise "Home Alone" created have since passed away, but these names had the biggest impact.
John Candy died all too young
John Candy never shared the screen with Macaulay Culkin in "Home Alone" like they did in "Uncle Buck". Instead, his few scenes are alongside his former "SCTV" castmate Catherine O'Hara. Candy plays a polka musician named Gus Polinski who overhears Kate McCallister's pleas at the airport and offers to help get her home to her son. Reportedly, Candy was only paid $414 for the role, which was done in one day of filming. His time on screen in short, yet memorable, with a hilarious bit from a straight-faced Gus about accidentally leaving his kid at a funeral home overnight.
With hit movies such as "Spaceballs" and "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles", Candy was one of the biggest comedians of the '80s, but tragically, on March 4, 1994, he died in his sleep from a heart attack while filming "Wagons East" in Mexico. He was only 43. One of those eulogizing him at his funeral was none other than O'Hara.
Roberts Blossom created an unforgettable character
With Kevin on his own in "Home Alone" he needed another adult to interact outside of Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern's Wet Bandits. Therefore, John Hughes' script turns to Kevin's lonely next door neighbor, "Old Man Marley". Buzz makes up stories about Marley being a serial killer called the South Bend Shovel Slayer, making Kevin terrified of the man. However, Kevin and Marley have a sweet moment together in a church about the importance of family before the neighbor later saves the day.
"Home Alone" may have been his most memorable film, but Roberts Blossom also had roles in "The Great Gatsby" and "Christine", with his final movie appearance coming in 1995's "The Quick and the Dead." The actor had success outside of the silver screen too, writing several books of poetry. He passed away on July 8, 2011 at the age of 87 from natural causes.
Eddie Bracken's character owned the toy store in Home Alone 2
"Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" features Kevin, well, lost in New York, while the rest of his family ends up in Florida following a snafu at the airport. Not only does Kevin have to battle the Wet Bandits again, but he encounters more kind adults, including Eddie Bracken's Mr. Duncan, the owner of Duncan's Toy Chest. In a pivotal scene, Kevin meets the kind man, who gives him two turtle dove figurines.
Bracken appeared in tons of movies, including two hit films in 1944: "The Miracle on Morgan Creek" and "Baby's Day Out". He also had a career away from film and TV as a radio star, earning him not one but two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Like Roberts Blossom, he made it to the old age of 87, passing away on November 14, 2002.
John Heard had a long career before landing the role of Kevin's father
John Heard was in both "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" as Kevin's father, Peter McCallister. With how big that famous McCallister house is, fans have wondered for decades just what he was doing to bring home so much money. In both films, Peter's there to support his wife and look after the rest of his children as they desperately try to find their left behind son.
Heard was an actor for decades, and even starred in the horror movie "C.H.U.D." with Daniel Stern. For his multi-episode arc as Detective Vin Makazian on HBO's "The Sopranos", Heard received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. On July 21, 2017, at the age of 71, he was found dead in a hotel room where he was staying after having back surgery.
