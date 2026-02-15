Margot Robbie's Boldest Hair Transformations Totally Changed Her Face
Whether she's becoming the world's most iconic doll in "Barbie," a gothic romance heroine in "Wuthering Heights," the most infamous American figure skater in sports history for "I, Tonya," or epic comic book villain Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie commits herself to transforming for her roles (it's the basis of acting, after all). Her blonde locks have become somewhat of a signature look because of the roles that have defined her career. But the truth is, Robbie's natural hair color is brown, and she told Elle in 2014 that she didn't initially enjoy going blonde for roles. "I always dyed [my hair] dark in high school. I was devastated when I had to go blonde. ... Well, once I was blonde for a couple of years I ended up loving it. But I don't have a preference. I like both."
Robbie has dyed her hair nearly every possible natural color, from platinum blonde to chocolate brown, but some of her transformations were more dramatic than others. Here are some of her boldest hairstyles that almost made her look like a different person (although, she's always gorgeous).
Margot Robbie's natural hair color is light brown
A few years after beginning her career on the popular Australian soap opera "Neighbours," Margot Robbie attended the 2011 Australians In Film Breakthrough Awards in Los Angeles. The "Babylon" star's face was as bright as her sunshine yellow dress. Her naturally light brown hair was pulled back away from her face.
Robbie was in her early 20s at the time, so this is a photo to judge future transformations against. She's gorgeous, but it's understandable why she chooses more dramatic colors sometimes for her hair to really pop.
Robbie had chocolate brown locks at the 2014 Academy Awards
Margot Robbie's dark, chocolate brown waves at the 2014 Academy Awards were more than just a new hairdo. They made her face shape appear rounder. Plus, wearing her brown hair down in loose curls with dark makeup, a shimmery black gown, and diamond jewelry gave her a more elegant vibe than blonde hair would have. One is not better than the other, but blonde naturally provides a fresher, younger energy, while darker hair screams sophisticated glamour.
By June 2014, she was a redhead
Later in 2014, Margot Robbie had a surprising new look yet again, this time dyeing her locks a light red hue. It was a middle ground between chocolate brown and her usual blonde. The impact on her features was similar. Her face looked younger than at the Oscars, but in photos, she didn't seem as comfortable as a redhead than she did as a blonde. Robbie can pull off nearly any hair color or style, but since this particular color and cut didn't seem to inspire confidence, it wasn't her best look.
Even as a blonde, Robbie can transform her face
2014 was a big year for Margot Robbie's hair. By November, the "Barbie" star had fully transitioned from the light red shade to a shade of bright blonde. She went with a chic, modern look for an event at the Guggenheim Museum. Her hairstyle was so slick and stiffly held in place that from the front, it appeared she cut the length, but a photo of her back revealed that it was wrapped tightly and pinned to her head. Combined with bright lipstick, the glam opened up her face and gave her a mature vibe than her other hairstyles that year.
She completely transformed herself for the 2021 Oscars after COVID-19
The 2021 Academy Awards were delayed until April, and when Margot Robbie stepped out on the red carpet, she'd transformed herself yet again. The "Bombshell" star rocked long, wavy bangs and a ponytail with a sparkly, silver Chanel gown.
Robbie's hair color appeared close to her natural brown with highlights added. She looked like a completely different person than she did with her natural shade a decade earlier; time and the bangs changed the shape of her face, covering her forehead and making her nose a focal point. Her vibe was mature yet fun.
Robbie kept her blonde hair post-Barbie
During and after her "Barbie" era, Margot Robbie left her more natural-looking hair behind and went back to rocking light blonde locks. In the above photo from the January 2024 AFI Awards Luncheon, Robbie posed alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley. Her blonde, perfectly curled tresses had a soft elegance to them, which made her jawline and chin look sharper in comparison. Her blue eyes also seemed to pop with this look, complemented nicely by the light-colored hair.