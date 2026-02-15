Margot Robbie's Boldest Hair Transformations Totally Changed Her Face

Whether she's becoming the world's most iconic doll in "Barbie," a gothic romance heroine in "Wuthering Heights," the most infamous American figure skater in sports history for "I, Tonya," or epic comic book villain Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie commits herself to transforming for her roles (it's the basis of acting, after all). Her blonde locks have become somewhat of a signature look because of the roles that have defined her career. But the truth is, Robbie's natural hair color is brown, and she told Elle in 2014 that she didn't initially enjoy going blonde for roles. "I always dyed [my hair] dark in high school. I was devastated when I had to go blonde. ... Well, once I was blonde for a couple of years I ended up loving it. But I don't have a preference. I like both."

Robbie has dyed her hair nearly every possible natural color, from platinum blonde to chocolate brown, but some of her transformations were more dramatic than others. Here are some of her boldest hairstyles that almost made her look like a different person (although, she's always gorgeous).