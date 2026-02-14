Messy Details About Lori Loughlin's Divorce From Mossimo Giannulli

In 2019, "Full House" star Lori Loughlin made news headlines for all the wrong reasons when she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested as part of a large scale college admissions scandal. After both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, Loughlin served two months in prison while Giannulli served five. That could have been the end of their troubles. Instead, it sadly looks like it was just the beginning, because sources are blaming the scandal for their announced separation.

A People exclusive from October 3, 2025 revealed that the couple, who had been married for 28 years, were separating. No reason was given outside of a vague statement from Loughlin's representative, which read, "They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time."

Two weeks later, an unnamed friend of Loughlin's claimed to Page Six that she knew what caused the separation. "Truly, the tipping point came when Lori found a bunch of text messages." The friend added "Mossimo had used Lori for years" and had "got worse" since his release from prison. However, another reason for the breakup was reported on January 8, 2026 by Us Weekly, who was told by a source, "The school scandal was a turning point, and they never really connected or recovered their relationship after that." The source also said, "They are friendly. They don't hate each other." Tell that to People, who in an exclusive from January 19, reported that a source told them, "Lori is still extremely angry with him."