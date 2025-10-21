John Stamos Goes Scorched Earth On Lori Loughlin's Estranged Husband

Have mercy! John Stamos is proving that Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky from "Full House" will always be there for each other, both on and off the screen. Appearing on his "Grandfathered" co-star Josh Peck's "Good Guys" podcast on October 20, 2025, Stamos explained his viewpoint about the college admissions scandal his onscreen wife, Lori Loughlin, was caught up in back in 2019.

When he first heard about the situation, Stamos called Loughlin to see if she was okay. She seemed fine and not too concerned — even when her phone appeared to be bugged — and explained how her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, "handles all that stuff." Not long after, the news broke, and Loughlin and Giannulli eventually had to serve several months in prison. "She goes to f***ing prison for this a**hole for three months," Stamos said. (She actually only served two months in lockup, while Giannulli served five months.) "She didn't deserve to be dragged through that," Stamos continued, adding, "I know for a fact it was all him."

To make matters worse for Loughlin, now she and Giannulli are separated, and he seemingly wasted no time moving on from their split. Moreover, a prenup Loughlin reportedly signed before they got married in 1997 could result in her getting nothing from Giannulli, per sources at TMZ. "I just hate to see her go through this," Stamos shared. "I really do."