Blue Ivy Looks More Like Beyoncé Than Ever At Super Bowl 2026 (But Sir Is Still MIA)
Was that Beyoncé Knowles-Carter at the Super Bowl? Actually, it was her mini-me daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Don't worry if you thought so — you weren't the only one to do a double-take. The 14-year-old took to the field ahead of the big game, and the photos of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest daughter had everyone saying the same thing: Blue Ivy is the spitting image of her superstar mom.
She may only be 14, but it already seems like Blue Ivy has inherited some serious star quality from her famous parents. She proved this yet again when she showed off her annual good luck jump before the New England Patriots went head-to-head with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. Blue Ivy has become known for her pregame jump on football's biggest night.
This time, Blue Ivy was joined by her little sister, Rumi Carter, and their dad, Jay-Z, was by their side for the special occasion. As we've come to expect, though, they weren't joined by Rumi's twin brother, Sir Carter. Beyoncé rarely gives her fans a sneak peek at Rumi and Sir, with the eight-year-old twins living a surprisingly private life. Rumi, however, fit perfectly into the limelight alongside her big sis. While she may have been there without her twin brother, most folks were focused on how much Blue Ivy looked like her mother's twin.
Blue Ivy's outfit was totally Y2K-inspired
"She is her momma clone do you hear me," one commenter asserted on a photo of Blue Ivy Carter at the Super Bowl on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She looks so much like Beyonce here...damn," added another. "Blue is literally Beyoncé's twin... Like, she looks exactly like her mama," one commenter wrote, with another person pointing out, "This is the Destiny's Child Beyonce 2001 braids." It's true — Blue Ivy's styling for the event did remind us of Beyoncé when she first arrived on the scene decades ago.
For her big jump, Blue Ivy looked comfy and cool, wearing on-trend slouchy jeans with a leather jacket, a denim bag, and tan suede boots. She accessorized with silver jewelry and dark sunglasses. The effortless, early aughts-inspired look was definitely reminiscent of her mom's old wardrobe, and she seemed to be equally inspired by Beyoncé's signature honey blonde hair color.
Interestingly, while Blue Ivy looked like she took inspo from her mom, Rumi Carter looked like she was modeling her own style after her big sis. She wore an oversized tee tucked into a black leather miniskirt while sporting her hair in braids. This looked a lot like Blue Ivy's braids and leather skirt look from her first pre-Super Bowl jump back in 2020.
Blue Ivy is destined for stardom
We've all seen side-by-side photos of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter that prove they could be twins. It's clear, though, that as Blue Ivy gets older, she's growing to look more and more like her mom. We have a feeling she's going to start following in her mom's footsteps in more ways than just her style, too. While Blue Ivy only turned 14 in January 2026, she has already joined Beyoncé on stage quite a few times. From singing alongside her pop icon mom onstage in Dubai to perfecting Beyoncé's choreography during the Renaissance World Tour, Blue Ivy is definitely not afraid to have all eyes on her.
In fact, Blue Ivy was just two years old when she accompanied her parents onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2014 when her mom took home the Video Vanguard award. Talk about being destined for a life in the limelight. If her success in turning her pregame jumps into an unexpected Super Bowl tradition is any indication, she's only going to get more famous from here.