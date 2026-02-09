Blue Ivy Looks More Like Beyoncé Than Ever At Super Bowl 2026 (But Sir Is Still MIA)

Was that Beyoncé Knowles-Carter at the Super Bowl? Actually, it was her mini-me daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Don't worry if you thought so — you weren't the only one to do a double-take. The 14-year-old took to the field ahead of the big game, and the photos of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest daughter had everyone saying the same thing: Blue Ivy is the spitting image of her superstar mom.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty

She may only be 14, but it already seems like Blue Ivy has inherited some serious star quality from her famous parents. She proved this yet again when she showed off her annual good luck jump before the New England Patriots went head-to-head with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. Blue Ivy has become known for her pregame jump on football's biggest night.

This time, Blue Ivy was joined by her little sister, Rumi Carter, and their dad, Jay-Z, was by their side for the special occasion. As we've come to expect, though, they weren't joined by Rumi's twin brother, Sir Carter. Beyoncé rarely gives her fans a sneak peek at Rumi and Sir, with the eight-year-old twins living a surprisingly private life. Rumi, however, fit perfectly into the limelight alongside her big sis. While she may have been there without her twin brother, most folks were focused on how much Blue Ivy looked like her mother's twin.