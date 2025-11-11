Side By Side Photos Of Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Prove They Could Be Twins

Part of the bond between Blue Ivy Carter and mom Beyoncé Knowles Carter is that Blue Ivy has become a staple on stage during Beyoncé's performances. After appearing during Beyoncé's NFL Christmas Day Halftime show and performing on the Renaissance World Tour, Blue Ivy made a name for herself. When little sister Rumi Carter also appeared during the Cowboy Carter Tour, it was clear that Blue Ivy was ready to stage manage, earning her the nickname, "Manager Blue."

In a May 2025 Instagram video posted by a fan account, Blue Ivy can be seen spotting a sign that reads, "We Love U Manager Blue," and giving it a nod and a thumbs up. Her managerial behavior was once again on display during the 2025 Grammy Awards. When Beyoncé was too stunned at the announcement she'd won the Best Country Album Award for "Cowboy Carter," Blue Ivy essentially hustled her mom onto the stage.

Beyoncé also has taken note of her daughter's talents. In a 2024 interview with GQ, Beyoncé said of Blue Ivy, "She's a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage. Blue wanted it for herself." The singer ensured that Blue Ivy "took it seriously, and she earned it." Sounds like it won't be long before Blue Ivy will be managing the entire family in choreography of her own.