Tragic Details About Kid Rock's Life

Everyone has to start somewhere, and for Kid Rock that was DJing in grimy basements. During a 2017 episode of "The Big Interview with Dan Rather," he opened up about where he laid his roots. "There was dangerous stuff going on. There was a lot of drug dealing, there [were] guns, there would be a lot of fights in these parties," he said of his early gigs in Detroit, Michigan. Still, these experiences were ultimately what taught him about the world, and music. "It still was a hell of an education. ... everything that I had soaking in taught me how to be a more worldly person in a lot of ways, just to be able to see a lot of different sides of things and be able to judge people, judge cultures, judge things, and be a little more open-minded about it," he said.

It's safe to say he put that knowledge to use when expanding his award-winning, genre-defying career. In the emotional interview, he went on to express how he's been able to tap into his love for the art form to keep him going when the going got tough. "Several times in my life when I've been very down, very hurt, I've always gone back to my first love: music. It's always worked out pretty well."

That it has; those early days of DJing parties trajected him straight into getting signed with Jive Records at just 17 years old in 1989. The rest, as they say, is history.