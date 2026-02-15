Does Prince William Still Think About Prince Harry? What His Friends Have Said About The Rift

Prince Harry and Prince William's feud has been a hot topic of discussion for several years now, and despite the two brothers living on different continents, the distance seemingly hasn't done much to cool tempers. In fact, friends of William's who spoke to The Times in June 2025 alleged that the heir apparent has no plans to make things right with his younger brother — on the contrary, William has apparently put Harry out of his mind entirely. "What has struck me the most recently is that he just doesn't mention it [the feud with Harry] at all," one pal disclosed.

They continued, "It used to be that the family stuff was taking up a lot of space in his head, it was a very close relationship and he was very upset. But he's not letting it get to him at all any more. It is a change. It's sad, but it's a much healthier space for him to be at." In January 2026, the royal defector returned to the U.K. to testify at the High Court in his case against Associated Newspapers. Harry and William notably didn't make any plans to see each other while he was over, with royal author Robert Jobson telling Hello! magazine that the two seemed more divided than ever.

"Yes, they were in the same country, but it's like they're worlds apart," he explained, noting that, while William is looking towards the future, Harry is stuck in the past. "Reconciliation needs compromise, but it mostly needs trust, and there is no trust between the brothers," Jobson surmised. And indeed, it's worth noting that while the Duke of Sussex was stuck in a courtroom rehashing all the ways the press had done him wrong, the Prince and Princess of Wales were having some fun curling.