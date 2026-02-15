Does Prince William Still Think About Prince Harry? What His Friends Have Said About The Rift
Prince Harry and Prince William's feud has been a hot topic of discussion for several years now, and despite the two brothers living on different continents, the distance seemingly hasn't done much to cool tempers. In fact, friends of William's who spoke to The Times in June 2025 alleged that the heir apparent has no plans to make things right with his younger brother — on the contrary, William has apparently put Harry out of his mind entirely. "What has struck me the most recently is that he just doesn't mention it [the feud with Harry] at all," one pal disclosed.
They continued, "It used to be that the family stuff was taking up a lot of space in his head, it was a very close relationship and he was very upset. But he's not letting it get to him at all any more. It is a change. It's sad, but it's a much healthier space for him to be at." In January 2026, the royal defector returned to the U.K. to testify at the High Court in his case against Associated Newspapers. Harry and William notably didn't make any plans to see each other while he was over, with royal author Robert Jobson telling Hello! magazine that the two seemed more divided than ever.
"Yes, they were in the same country, but it's like they're worlds apart," he explained, noting that, while William is looking towards the future, Harry is stuck in the past. "Reconciliation needs compromise, but it mostly needs trust, and there is no trust between the brothers," Jobson surmised. And indeed, it's worth noting that while the Duke of Sussex was stuck in a courtroom rehashing all the ways the press had done him wrong, the Prince and Princess of Wales were having some fun curling.
Prince Harry isn't the only royal William is currently butting heads with
Prince Harry's attempts to resolve tensions with Prince William have been an exercise in futility, and rumors are swirling that there's another royal with whom the Prince of Wales is also at loggerheads: Their father, King Charles III. As gossip columnist Rob Shuter reported on his Substack, in February 2026, Willam and Charles' relationship has reportedly taken a major turn for the worse. The heir apparent had tongues wagging when he didn't show up for the premier of Charles' new documentary, "Finding Harmony: A King's Vision," at Windsor Castle. Kate Middleton was also MIA as well, and an insider dished that the royal couple's absence was entirely deliberate. "That wasn't a scheduling issue. That was a statement," they confirmed.
Apparently, William and Charles have been giving each other the silent treatment lately too. As a source revealed, "It's very bad at the moment. There's real anger on both sides." The main issue between them surrounds the father and son's similar personalities and their unyielding belief that they each know best. "William will be king. And he knows it. That changes the power dynamic completely," an insider explained.
Meanwhile, a source informed Us Weekly in December 2025 that Charles is unhappy about stories doing the rounds that William is really running the monarchy behind the scenes, with the king an idle bystander simply waiting to pass down the crown. "He doesn't feel great about it, as he has finally attained the position he has waited for his whole life. Now that he's king, everyone is focused on who will come next," they claimed.