The Absolute Worst-Dressed Stars At Super Bowl 2026

Super Bowl 2026 delivered plenty of drama on February 8, 2026. The England Patriots fell 29-13 to the Seattle Seahawks, reversing what had happened in the infamous 2015 game during Super Bowl XLIX. The Seattle Seahawks snagged their second championship, sending the New England Patriots home without a record-breaking seventh win. But that's not everything Sunday's game had in store for the nation.

Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, singing primarily in Spanish and bringing out surprise guests like Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin for a celebration of Puerto Rican culture. There were plenty of other actors, singers, and influencers in the house too. While the Seahawks defense was busy sacking Drake Maye, some celebrities were committing foul plays in the stands. As opposed to physical violence, they just assaulted our collective retinas with some of their 'fits. From Kendall Jenner literally holding her top together with her hand to avoid a wardrobe malfunction — marking down another instance for Jenner's most inappropriate outfits — to Jamie Foxx cosplaying as a Vegas magician with his oversized hat, here are some of the absolute worst-dressed stars who showed up to Levi's Stadium for the big game.