The Absolute Worst-Dressed Stars At Super Bowl 2026
Super Bowl 2026 delivered plenty of drama on February 8, 2026. The England Patriots fell 29-13 to the Seattle Seahawks, reversing what had happened in the infamous 2015 game during Super Bowl XLIX. The Seattle Seahawks snagged their second championship, sending the New England Patriots home without a record-breaking seventh win. But that's not everything Sunday's game had in store for the nation.
Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, singing primarily in Spanish and bringing out surprise guests like Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin for a celebration of Puerto Rican culture. There were plenty of other actors, singers, and influencers in the house too. While the Seahawks defense was busy sacking Drake Maye, some celebrities were committing foul plays in the stands. As opposed to physical violence, they just assaulted our collective retinas with some of their 'fits. From Kendall Jenner literally holding her top together with her hand to avoid a wardrobe malfunction — marking down another instance for Jenner's most inappropriate outfits — to Jamie Foxx cosplaying as a Vegas magician with his oversized hat, here are some of the absolute worst-dressed stars who showed up to Levi's Stadium for the big game.
Travis Kelce dressed like he was going to a funeral
Just when we were beginning to think Travis Kelce was going through a style revolution since he got together with Taylor Swift, the man pulled up to Super Bowl LX looking like a bouncer for an incredibly chic nightclub. The oversized Fear of God wool suit swallowed the Chiefs player whole, and the mostly black ensemble, not to mention the somewhat solemn countenance, is making us wonder whether there's any truth to those retirement rumors. Yes, Kelce might be feeling salty after the Chiefs got demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles during 2025's Super Bowl, but did he have to dress like he was attending a funeral?
Kendall Jenner's crop top was one sneeze away from disaster
Kendall Jenner's cheeky Super Bowl ad for Fanatics Sportsbook — wherein she joked that "The internet says I'm cursed" (per USA Today) and that her athlete beaus won't play well — was funny, but what ended up stealing attention was Jenner's 'fit for the game.
The stars are out 🤩
Super Bowl LX – 6:30pm ET on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/t6xCTrjCK1
— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026
Walking along 21 Savage to take her seat in the stadium, she showed up in a black crop top with a tie in the center. It was so precarious she had to physically hold it together, lest it result in an unfortunate incident that would've given the halftime show some serious competition.
Mack Hollins dressed like Hannibal Lecter's less successful cousin
You can always hope to find weirdly dressed celebrities at any major event, but when it comes to Super Bowl 2026, New England Patriots receiver Mack Hollins might just take the cake with his Hannibal Lecter cosplay. The man arrived barefoot wearing a Lecter-style mask, complete with handcuffs and looking like he'd escaped from the set of a destined-to-fail Netflix remake. Hollins even donned maroon prison-style scrubs, committing fully to a bit that was both unsettling and confusing. However, there was a sweet gesture amidst it all. According to Fox News, Hollins paid homage to Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel by carrying the coach's jersey from his high school football days.
Guy Fieri dressed exactly like Guy Fieri, and that's just the rub
Guy Fieri showed up to his Flavortown tailgate party in a shiny red jacket that could be spotted from the stratosphere. And as if that weren't enough, the huge medallion hanging around his neck on a silver chain made him stand out even more. Say what you will about Fieri, but the Mayor of Flavortown's commitment to his brand is unshakable. Sure, it doesn't make the jacket any less gaudy, but knowing all the tragic things that have happened to Fieri over the years, it's somewhat wholesome to see the man embracing his larger-than-life image and having a great time doing it.
Ciara wasn't sure about the venue, so she went with a little bit of everything
At what stage during the getting-ready process did Ciara think this was the right 'fit for Super Bowl LX? The oversized fuzzy hat was pretty much screaming "I lost a bet." The glossy, airbrushed T-shirt with a heart shape and plunging neckline didn't match with the headwear, and then there were her confounding black leather pants. This outfit was too inconsistent, but while none of the elements created a cohesive game day look, Ciara's brilliant smile was the perfect accessory.
Alix Earle's leather-on-leather look left something to be desired
Influencer and podcaster Alix Earle, photographed above with Emma Roberts, showed up to the Super Bowl festivities wearing blue jeans and way too much leather or pleather. Underneath her thick brown jacket was a black crop top with a low V-neck. The two pieces in different colors but seemingly the same fabric had simultaneously too much and not enough contrast. Additionally, the top and bottom halves of the outfit looked like they were headed to two different events, making the whole thing incongruous.
Jamie Foxx's hat might have blocked somebody's view
Jamie Foxx looked incredibly chic and comfortable in a fluffy maroon jacket over a button-up black shirt. And if his Super Bowl look had ended there, he wouldn't have ended up on this list. However, his large white hat was a confusing accessory that detracted from an otherwise great outfit. A magician would have a field day hiding a rabbit or a dove in that headwear. Hats off to Foxx for the stylish sunglasses, though.