The Worst-Dressed Celebrities Of 2026 So Far

Every new year starts off with award season. What better way to see what the year will bring when it comes to fashion? Of course, this includes an early preview of who will be the worst-dressed of the year. Charli XCX kicked the year off strong as one of the worst-dressed stars at the 2026 Golden Globes. Her evening gown was made up of a sleek white skirt and a top covered in black fur. The bizarre look reminded cat parents everywhere of the hair that gets collected from their dirty laundry.

Later, she appeared at "The Gallerist" premiere in an odd layered frock. The nude Simon Carle minidress with a hooded, see-through cape over the top made the star look like Saran-wrapped leftovers that were just put in the fridge.

The "Brat" star followed this ensemble with a wild gown at the "Wuthering Heights" world premiere in late January. Charli XCX arrived at the premiere in a tan-colored dress that was almost as wide as it was tall, thanks to its big, structural details at the hips. Paired with a corset top and undone styling in the hair and makeup department, this bold look felt odd and mismatched. In all fairness, though, she did appear at the "Wuthering Heights" UK premiere in February in a truly show-stopping look. So, perhaps there's hope for her wardrobe yet.