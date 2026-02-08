The Worst-Dressed Celebrities Of 2026 So Far
Plenty of us were excited to usher out 2025 and make way for 2026. Yet it didn't take long for the new year to prove it would be equally as weird as 2025. And, yes — that's just as true from a fashion perspective as any other. The worst-dressed celebrities of 2025 certainly raised a few eyebrows. It was quickly clear, though, that the bad 'fits of last year can't hold a candle to what 2026 has in store.
From movie premieres to award shows to Fashion Week, 2026 quickly brought about plenty of red carpets. What better place to show off celeb style? Interestingly, though, many stars took these opportunities to take fashion risks. And some of those risks were swings and misses. From bizarre silhouettes, to quite a bit of bare skin, the worst-dressed stars dared to be different in ways that made us more confused than impressed. We're hoping these celebs get their wild outfit ideas out of their systems by the time 2027 rolls around.
Over-the-top eveningwear is the name of Charli XCX's game
Every new year starts off with award season. What better way to see what the year will bring when it comes to fashion? Of course, this includes an early preview of who will be the worst-dressed of the year. Charli XCX kicked the year off strong as one of the worst-dressed stars at the 2026 Golden Globes. Her evening gown was made up of a sleek white skirt and a top covered in black fur. The bizarre look reminded cat parents everywhere of the hair that gets collected from their dirty laundry.
Later, she appeared at "The Gallerist" premiere in an odd layered frock. The nude Simon Carle minidress with a hooded, see-through cape over the top made the star look like Saran-wrapped leftovers that were just put in the fridge.
The "Brat" star followed this ensemble with a wild gown at the "Wuthering Heights" world premiere in late January. Charli XCX arrived at the premiere in a tan-colored dress that was almost as wide as it was tall, thanks to its big, structural details at the hips. Paired with a corset top and undone styling in the hair and makeup department, this bold look felt odd and mismatched. In all fairness, though, she did appear at the "Wuthering Heights" UK premiere in February in a truly show-stopping look. So, perhaps there's hope for her wardrobe yet.
Miley Cyrus' red carpet looks have been unfocused
Miley Cyrus really burst onto the scene in 2026. The year seemed to bring about a new style era for the "Hannah Montana" alum. And she had some great looks right off the bat, though she also had some looks that had us asking: "What was she thinking?" Like many big stars, she kicked off the year on the Golden Globes red carpet. For the occasion, Cyrus wore all-black in a truly odd way. Her sequin-covered dress featured massive ruffles up top, and she took it a step further, styling the ensemble with big, black sunglasses. Cyrus definitely seemed to have a vision for this look, but it was hard for us to fully understand.
The star started February off on the Grammys red carpet in Celine. She wore black pants and a leather jacket layered over a white collared-shirt. She paired the exaggerated silhouette with gold brooches that included her initials. This getup was certainly a fashion statement, but the overload of details didn't make it a good one.
Heidi Klum is experimenting with new ways to show skin
Heidi Klum is no stranger to revealing outfits, but she put some surprising twists on showing skin in 2026. It all started with the "Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir" world premiere in L.A. in January. Klum went braless in a sheer button-down and matching sheer skirt. This outfit was odd and didn't seem to have anything going for it except, maybe, the shock factor of baring it all. While this outfit wasn't quite as wild as some of the things she wore as the year progressed, it did seem to set the tone for the outfits to come.
Next up was her pre-Grammy Gala outfit. She matched the red carpet in an all-red look with a plunging neckline. She paired her evening gown with a matching fur coat. The look was definitely eye-catching and felt a bit costume-y. The red matching gown and coat reminded us a bit of something Miss Piggy might wear. And, of course, Miss Piggy is a fashion icon, but this look had some overdone and over-the-top vibes for the occasion. Of course, the pre-Grammy Gala was followed by the Grammys, and this event made way for the most perplexing outfit of all. Klum made waves in a skintight latex dress with every tiny detail of her body imprinted into the piece. This dress was definitely risky, and for us, this risk didn't pay off.
Teyana Taylor's style motto has been more is more
It didn't take long for Teyana Taylor to make her fashion plans for 2026 known. The actor and singer kicked the year off with some seriously over-the-top looks, proving that for her, 2026 is all about making a serious splash. And apparently, it didn't matter whether this splash was good or bad. Taylor started off her reign as queen of the wackiest wardrobe when she was one of the worst-dressed stars at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. She wore an olive green suit with big, over-the-knee boots and an odd asymmetrical feather shawl detail that overwhelmed her.
She followed this up with a somehow even more extravagant ensemble at Paris Fashion Week. She arrived at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show looking equal parts barely dressed and overly clothed. She wore a sheer lace, knee-length dress with nothing underneath but a pair of sheer underwear. She styled this already risky piece with sky-high platform heels, fishnet gloves, and a long, black coat. She threw on what looked to be a heavy brooch at her neckline and an even more eye-catching tiara for a look that felt totally all over the place.