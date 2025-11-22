Travis Kelce's Style Evolution Since He Got Together With Taylor Swift

Trombetti did note that it wasn't clear whether or not it was Taylor Swift specifically who spurred the change that we can see in Travis Kelce. "It might run a little deeper than that," Trombetti said. She thinks that it could simply be down to Kelce growing up — "Some men learn to dress better when they get older." Kelce has certainly moved towards a more polished look in recent years, including a number of designer labels, and there's been far fewer looks like ripped jeans on the red carpet.

Trombetti also thought that it could be Kelce thinking about his post football career. Kelce is 36 years old, and the average age for an NFL tight end is 26.7 years, according to Joker Mag. So it could be that he's starting to dress for the job that he wants once he retires from football.

"Tom Brady, Troy Aikman, and Michael Strahan all are commentators and impeccably dressed for the part," Trombetti said. "They look like someone shook a magazine and they dropped off the page." Or it might be that Kelce's going to pursue a life as an entrepreneur, which we could also see for him based on his outfits; Kelce has opened a steakhouse in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes, and he's recently invested in the amusement park Six Flags.