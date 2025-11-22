Travis Kelce's Style Evolution Since He Got Together With Taylor Swift
The relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started in 2023, and now Swift is going to hang out with Kelce for the rest of her life, as the two got engaged in 2025. Kelce talked about being nervous for the proposal and how his life has changed since meeting Swift in an interview with Erin Andrews. He talked about how she "made me just that much more comfortable in who I am." And while he didn't specifically discuss the influence she's had on his style, we've definitely noticed a shift since the two of them got together. Not only has Kelce on occasion worn what look like Swift-inspired outfits, he's leveled up his overall fashion game in the years since they met. That isn't to say that Kelce still hasn't had some awful outfits, but overall, you can definitely see a difference. And it left us wondering if that was down to Swift.
So The List spoke exclusively with Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, about what she's noticed when it comes to Kelce's style evolution and if/how it might have been influenced by his relationship. "I wouldn't be surprised if Taylor laughed at his bro style chic and that made him want to dress better, or she actually had her stylist dress him," Trombetti said. "One thing is for sure, he does dress and look more dapper since he started hanging out with Taylor."
Travis Kelce could be maturing and prepping for post NFL life
Trombetti did note that it wasn't clear whether or not it was Taylor Swift specifically who spurred the change that we can see in Travis Kelce. "It might run a little deeper than that," Trombetti said. She thinks that it could simply be down to Kelce growing up — "Some men learn to dress better when they get older." Kelce has certainly moved towards a more polished look in recent years, including a number of designer labels, and there's been far fewer looks like ripped jeans on the red carpet.
Trombetti also thought that it could be Kelce thinking about his post football career. Kelce is 36 years old, and the average age for an NFL tight end is 26.7 years, according to Joker Mag. So it could be that he's starting to dress for the job that he wants once he retires from football.
"Tom Brady, Troy Aikman, and Michael Strahan all are commentators and impeccably dressed for the part," Trombetti said. "They look like someone shook a magazine and they dropped off the page." Or it might be that Kelce's going to pursue a life as an entrepreneur, which we could also see for him based on his outfits; Kelce has opened a steakhouse in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes, and he's recently invested in the amusement park Six Flags.
Taylor Swift could have played a part in Travis Kelce's elevated looks
Susan Trombetti did consider the possibility that Taylor Swift's superstar status had an impact on Travis Kelce's style upgrades. "People have sort of goaded him into dressing better by affectionately laughing at him," Trombetti explained. "They planted the seed he needs to look better if he is going to date Taylor."
It could also have been that he needed to level up his fashion to be able to match Swift's wardrobe. Swift has undergone her own style transformation over the years. And while Swift's outfits often change based on the era that she's in, she's consistently polished and undeniably fashionable on the red carpet and off. And it might be that Kelce has recognized that he wasn't matching her vibe. "Maybe he feels more like he needs to be more sophisticated and step up his game if he is going to keep her," Trombetti mused. "Dressing the part is the first step in all the changes."
We may never know if Kelce's elevated style was caused by Swift or if it would have happened without her, but we have to say, we're loving Kelce's elevated aesthetic lately. And we can't wait to see what they both wear at the wedding.