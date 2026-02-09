The Melania Trump Doc Takes Another Hit As Acclaimed Director Calls It Out For Bizarre Reason
After some seriously brutal "Melania" documentary reviews have surely humbled the controversial first lady, now she's getting called out by someone who knows a thing or two about good movies. Fourteen-time Oscar nominee, director Paul Thomas Anderson, has issued a statement about Melania Trump's widely panned documentary. She is not going to like what he has to say.
On February 9, Anderson released a statement alongside Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood. The pair collaborated on the 2017 film "Phantom Thread." Greenwood received an Oscar nod for the score he wrote for the film. In a complete surprise to both Greenwood and Anderson, part of that score was used in another film: "Melania."
"It has come to our attention that a piece of music from 'Phantom Thread' has been used in the 'Melania' documentary," the joint statement read, per the Daily Beast. "While Jonny Greenwood does not own the copyright in the score, Universal failed to consult Jonny on this third-party use which is a breach of his composer agreement. As a result, Jonny and Paul Thomas Anderson have asked for it to be removed from the documentary."
It's unclear when or if the song will be removed from the documentary
It's hard to imagine what could have possibly possessed "Melania" director Brett Ratner to steal a song from the Oscar-nominated score of a well-known movie to use in his own abysmally rated flick. Surely he should have known that this wouldn't go unnoticed. Perhaps, though, since he was working on a movie about the Trumps, he hoped he would be able to borrow a bit of their infamous impunity.
Interestingly, while speaking at the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the "Melania" Kennedy Center premiere, Melania said, "Visual storytelling and beautiful music create memories for a lifetime," adding, "What do you remember when you hear Rolling Stones? Michael Jackson? Films bring families and friends together, sitting side by side, sharing a collective moment," per People.
What she probably should have been asking was: "What do you remember when you hear the song 'Barbara Rose' from 'Phantom Thread?'"Some people surely would have answered, "Phantom Thread," and she would have known to take it out of her movie before it hit theaters. Knowing who's behind "Melania," though, Paul Thomas Anderson and Jonny Greenwood may be in for a particularly difficult fight to get their work removed from this film.