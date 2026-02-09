The Melania Trump Doc Takes Another Hit As Acclaimed Director Calls It Out For Bizarre Reason

After some seriously brutal "Melania" documentary reviews have surely humbled the controversial first lady, now she's getting called out by someone who knows a thing or two about good movies. Fourteen-time Oscar nominee, director Paul Thomas Anderson, has issued a statement about Melania Trump's widely panned documentary. She is not going to like what he has to say.

On February 9, Anderson released a statement alongside Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood. The pair collaborated on the 2017 film "Phantom Thread." Greenwood received an Oscar nod for the score he wrote for the film. In a complete surprise to both Greenwood and Anderson, part of that score was used in another film: "Melania."

"It has come to our attention that a piece of music from 'Phantom Thread' has been used in the 'Melania' documentary," the joint statement read, per the Daily Beast. "While Jonny Greenwood does not own the copyright in the score, Universal failed to consult Jonny on this third-party use which is a breach of his composer agreement. As a result, Jonny and Paul Thomas Anderson have asked for it to be removed from the documentary."