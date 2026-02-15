The Tragic Death Of Rachael Ray's Mother, Elsa
Just like most people at some point or another, many of the stars of the Food Network have suffered some heartbreaking losses in their time. Rachael Ray is certainly no exception, given the fact that her life story has its fair share of tragedy. For instance, it was during the summer of 2020 that Ray lost her Lake Luzerne home to a fire. And though she and her husband were ultimately able to rebuild, the TV chef was dealt an even more devastating, more permanent loss just a few years later, when her mother, Elsa Scuderi, passed away at the age of 92 during the final days of 2025.
Notably, Ray's family, particularly her mother's side, played a huge part in her culinary journey. Her maternal grandfather was a Sicilian immigrant who helped her develop a lifelong affinity for Italian food and culture (per NPR). Hence, Ray's eventual decision to ditch the U.S. for the old country. Ray's mother was a huge influence in her own right, having made her living as a career restaurateur (per TV Insider). In a March 2020 Instagram post, Ray described Scuderi as "tough, smart, and to me, oh so COOL. She's my favorite cook and favorite person." With that in mind, the Food Network icon was understandably heartbroken when her mother passed away just a few years later — right before the holidays, no less.
Rachael Ray has no regrets about how she and her mom left things
Rachael Ray broke the news of her mother Elsa Scuderi's death at the very start of a Yahoo interview published on December 22, 2025, making it clear from the get-go where she was at emotionally at the time. "I have been crying quite a bit, but they're tears of gratitude," she said. Of course, that's not to say that sadness wasn't palpable. And in a separate Instagram post, interviewer Suzy Byrne even implied that she was a bit taken aback when Ray began their chat by ripping off the Band-Aid, so to speak. "My 'HOW ARE YOUUUU?' was met with honesty," Byrne wrote.
"She passed at home, in my home, and that's what she wanted," Ray shared during the interview itself, adding, "We had lots of wonderful adventures together, and in her last days, all I did was tell her the great stories of our lifetime together. The closure was a wonderful gift. It's certainly the best gift this holiday season." And while losing her mom so close to Christmas obviously came with that added sting, Ray once again echoed that overwhelming feeling of gratitude to the woman who raised her.
"I'm very grateful to be her daughter. I've had a very blessed life in many, many ways. So it's just not the happiest of holidays this year, but still one I'm filled with nothing but gratitude for," she said. Indeed, losing a parent can come with a whirlwind of conflicting emotions. But it appears that Ray, as always, was more than prepared to lay it all out on the table.