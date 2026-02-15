The Tragic Death Of Rachael Ray's Mother, Elsa

Rachael Ray broke the news of her mother Elsa Scuderi's death at the very start of a Yahoo interview published on December 22, 2025, making it clear from the get-go where she was at emotionally at the time. "I have been crying quite a bit, but they're tears of gratitude," she said. Of course, that's not to say that sadness wasn't palpable. And in a separate Instagram post, interviewer Suzy Byrne even implied that she was a bit taken aback when Ray began their chat by ripping off the Band-Aid, so to speak. "My 'HOW ARE YOUUUU?' was met with honesty," Byrne wrote.

"She passed at home, in my home, and that's what she wanted," Ray shared during the interview itself, adding, "We had lots of wonderful adventures together, and in her last days, all I did was tell her the great stories of our lifetime together. The closure was a wonderful gift. It's certainly the best gift this holiday season." And while losing her mom so close to Christmas obviously came with that added sting, Ray once again echoed that overwhelming feeling of gratitude to the woman who raised her.

"I'm very grateful to be her daughter. I've had a very blessed life in many, many ways. So it's just not the happiest of holidays this year, but still one I'm filled with nothing but gratitude for," she said. Indeed, losing a parent can come with a whirlwind of conflicting emotions. But it appears that Ray, as always, was more than prepared to lay it all out on the table.