Food Network Stars Who Suffered Heartbreaking Losses
Ever since its launch in 1993, the Food Network has captivated viewers via an eclectic array of cooking shows and culinary challenges, introducing viewers to some of the world's top celebrity chefs. Truth be told, cooking demonstrations have been part of the television landscape since the earliest days of the medium, with pioneers like Julia Child and "Galloping Gourmet" host Graham Kerr expanding the parameters of what a cooking show could become.
Food Network continued this mission, taking culinary television in some bold new directions that truly offered something for everyone. Looking for grilling tips when firing up the ol' barbecue? Meet Bobby Flay. Interested in cowboy-style comfort food? Check out "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond. Keen to understand the process of cooking from a more scientific perspective? Alton Brown has got you covered, while culinary sophisticates may gravitate toward Ina Garten's chic and stylish take on classic cuisine.
Over the years, viewers have come to know these and other personalities, inviting them into their homes via the intimate medium that is television. And when these TV chefs experience tragedy in their personal lives, sympathetic fans experience that pain and sadness vicariously. To find out more, read further for a look at some Food Network stars who suffered heartbreaking losses.
Valerie Bertinelli was devastated by the death of ex-husband Eddie Van Halen
Valerie Bertinelli was just 21 years old when she married rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen in 1981. Their turbulent two-decade union ended when they separated in 2001, and their divorce was finalized in 2007. Despite their split — and their subsequent remarriages — the two remained close, bound together by their shared parentage of son Wolfgang Van Halen, who went on to become a rock star in his own right. Meanwhile, they pursued their separate paths, as he continued to tour and record with Van Halen, while she forged a new path as a Food Network host with her hit series "Valerie's Home Cooking."
The heartbreaking death of Eddie Van Halen from cancer in 2020 was devastating for fans, but it also hit his ex-wife hard. "I loved Ed more than I know how to explain. I loved his soul," she told People shortly after his death.
Of course, the tragic details about their relationship were not easy to ignore, and she subsequently shared a since-deleted video on Instagram (via CNN) admitting that after his death had led her to view their past through rose-colored glasses, portraying their marriage as "some sort of fantasy, soulmate recreation of history." She continued by stating, "I was more than willing to put myself in the grieving widow category for a man that I hadn't lived with for 20 years." The best thing to emerge from their marriage, she added, was her son. "That's what I got out of that marriage was Wolfie ..." she added. "Not a soulmate."
Alton Brown's father died under tragic — and murky — circumstances when he was a child
Alton Brown has been a favorite with Food Network viewers ever since the debut of his show, "Good Eats," a status that only solidified with his subsequent roles on "Cutthroat Kitchen" and "Iron Chef America." Most of the fans who tuned in to watch him share clever cooking techniques and recipes, however, likely had no knowledge of the tragic circumstances that Brown experienced as a youngster.
Brown was in the sixth grade when he learned his father had been found dead in their home, with, as Brown told The New York Times, "a Hefty bag taped to his head." While police ultimately determined his father's death to be a suicide, Brown himself has always been skeptical; to this day, he suspects that he was murdered.
His suspicions, he told the Wall Street Journal, stemmed from his father's role as a local media titan, and his tendency to speak truth to power. "In addition to owning the radio station, he owned a small newspaper in the next county that wound up pissing off the wrong people," Brown said, recalling that he didn't believe his father fit the profile of someone who would abruptly, without warning, take his own life. "They never figured out if it was suicide or murder," he mused, "but my dad was hardly the suicidal type."
Giada De Laurentiis lost her brother to melanoma when he was just 31
Giada De Laurentiis has long been one of Food Network's most popular personalities, with fans flocking to watch her whip up delicious dishes on her signature series, "Giada at Home." However, the sad truth is that her life story is more tragic than we realized, which came to the forefront with the loss of her brother, Dino, who died in 2003 when he was just 31 years old.
His untimely death resulted from melanoma, and the celebrity chef paid tribute to her late brother when she filmed a public service announcement warning others about the deadly dangers of skin cancer. In the 2013 PSA, filmed for Stand Up 2 Cancer in conjunction with the Melanoma Research Alliance, she revealed that Dino "died from a mole the size of a thumbtack," and urged people to check their bodies and schedule regular appointments with a dermatologist. "My brother was in his 20s," she told ETOnline, explaining that the mole was situated in the middle of his back, which prevented him from noticing it until it was too late. "Otherwise, we would have caught it and he would still be alive today," she added.
Just a few years later, De Laurentiis mourned the death of another Dino De Laurentiis — her grandfather, and her late brother's namesake. "He was my biggest champion in life and a constant source for wisdom and advice. I will miss him dearly," she told The Hollywood Reporter of her grandfather, a renowned movie mogul who produced more than 500 movies.
The death of Guy Fieri's sister found him caught up in a nasty custody battle over her son
With his spiky bleached-blond hair and goatee, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host Guy Fieri is arguably Food Network's most distinctive personality. Over the years, the flamboyant Mayor of Flavortown has branched out with some other shows, including "Guy's Grocery Games," "Guy's Big Bite," and others.
When recounting the most tragic things that have happened to Fieri, right at the top of the list is the death of his sister Morgan, who passed away at age 38, shortly after being diagnosed with melanoma. "Losing my sister to cancer was ... That was the worst thing in the world, man," Fieri said in an interview with GQ.
Fieri's sister was survived by a young son, Jules, who found himself in the midst of a tug-of-war between his father and his grandparents, who fought for the boy's custody. According to legal papers obtained by TMZ, Fieri's parents claimed that Jules' father, Dain Pape, was not fit to be guardian for his son, because he had no income and had been "living out of his motor home." A judge ultimately sided with Pape, who was unable to take custody of his son, as he was reportedly vacationing with the celebrity chef in a remote area of Northern California where there was no cell service, and could not be contacted.
Paula Deen's beloved brother died in the midst of their shared scandal
Paula Deen carved out her own buttery niche within the Food Network's programming, sharing the secrets behind her artery-clogging Southern-style dishes in her hit series, "Paula's Home Cooking." After a decade of success, Food Network gave Deen the heave-ho in 2013, when she became engulfed in scandal, confirming she'd used racist language in the midst of a lawsuit launched against her and her brother, Earl "Bubba" Hiers, alleging racial discrimination and sexual harassment at their restaurant in Savannah, Georgia.
Deen never did recover from the disgrace that surrounded her; once among Food Network's most popular hosts, she's been under the radar ever since. Among the tragic details you never knew about Deen is the death of Hiers, who passed away from cancer at age 65 in 2019.
Deen paid tribute in a 2022 Facebook post in support of the National Pancreas Foundation. "Back in 2019, I lost my baby brother, Bubba, to pancreatic cancer," Deen wrote. "It was a devastating loss for our family."
Rachael Ray lost her home in a massive fire, and then grieved the death of her beloved dog
In the spring of 2020, when the pandemic pushed Rachael Ray out of her television studio, she invited viewers into her home in Lake Luzerne, New York, where she filmed episodes of her syndicated daily talk show. Ray, of course, had come to fame via the Food Network with her hit series "30 Minute Meals," and this level of intimacy with fans was certainly not out of character.
Disaster struck just a few months later; in August 2020, a fire that began in the chimney of the home quickly spread. She and husband John Cusimano were at home, oblivious to the fact that the roof was on fire, until a neighbor who'd walked by knocked on their door to tell them their house was ablaze. They evacuated, helplessly watching their beloved home burn to the ground. "We lost a huge part of the physical evidence that we exist, all of the things we had created — paintings and pictures and music, plus everything we were gifted over the years or collected together as a couple; paintings that were made for us and letters that were written to us," Ray told The Hollywood Reporter.
Sadly, that wasn't the only sad chapter in Ray's tragic real-life story. Just a few months earlier, in May 2020, Ray said goodbye to her dog. "Our beloved Isaboo passed today in her backyard in the sun in the Adirondack Mountains in New York. In our arms. Peacefully," Ray wrote in tribute to her late pup in a heartfelt Instagram post.
Alex Guarnaschelli mourned the deaths of her mother, and then close friend Carl Ruiz, in quick succession
Alex Guarnaschelli is well known to Food Network viewers for her appearances as a judge on "Chopped" and her starring role in both "Supermarket Stakeout" and "Alex vs. America." Fans may also be aware that Guarnaschelli's chief culinary influence was her mother, Maria Guarnaschelli, a trailblazing and influential cookbook editor. When her mother died at age 79 in 2021, the Food Network star lost not only her mother, but her mentor and inspiration, the reason she chose a career in the culinary arts. "She was the only person who called me Al," Guarnaschelli wrote, paying tribute to her mother via Instagram. "I don't believe in aliens but I do believe in the afterlife. She is so with my dad right now. I will miss her soufflés, her endless curiosity and the smell of her perfume in the room. Love you mom."
Just two years earlier, Guarnaschelli had been hit with another big loss: The death of celebrity chef Carl Ruiz, who passed away unexpectedly in 2019. He was just 44.
As she would later do for her mother, Guarnaschelli honored her friend and fellow "Chopped" judge with a message she shared on Instagram. "Can't explain the profound specialness of some people. This man was somehow fatherly, comforting, wise, reckless, brilliant, wickedly funny and unique all rolled into one," she wrote. "My life will be lonelier without him."
Bobby Flay grieved the loss of friend and fellow Food Network personality Anne Burrell
Chef Bobby Flay has been a staple on the Food Network for years as host of multiple shows on the network, including the Emmy-winning "Boy Meets Grill." Over the years, he'd become friendly with fellow Food Network star Anne Burrell. As fans know, her path to TV fame was quite different from his — he was, after all, an acclaimed NYC chef and restaurateur when he was tapped to host his own show, while Burrell entered the world of television as sous chef for Mario Batali, assisting him on "Iron Chef America" before being tapped to host her own series, "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef," before going on to host "Worst Cooks in America."
In June 2025, Burrell was found dead in her home, just 55 years old at the time. Sadly, it was subsequently revealed by authorities that Burrell had taken her own life, with People confirming that her death had resulted from "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine."
After her death, Flay took to social media to share a unique tribute, citing not only the hilarious onscreen antics that made "Worst Cooks in America" so much fun to watch, but also for bringing something special into his life. "The greatest gift I got from AB was turning me on to the world of Maine Coon Cats ..." he wrote in a post for Instagram Stories (via People), accompanying a photo of Burrell snuggling two of the massive felines.
Ree Drummond's older brother died unexpectedly at age 51
It's fair to say that Ree Drummond holds a unique status within the hierarchy of the Food Network, as host of the singularly unique and somewhat iconoclastic hit "The Pioneer Woman." While she's experienced a huge degree of success on a professional level, there are some tragic details about Drummond that cannot be ignored.
One of these is the passing of Drummond's brother, Michael Smith, who died in 2021 at the age of 54. Drummond's sister, Betsy Smith, announced the sad news via Instagram. "He was one of a kind, and he will be missed by so many people who loved him," she wrote.
Drummond broke her silence the following day, issuing a touching tribute in a Facebook post, in which her words accompanied various family photos. "It isn't possible to sum up the life of someone as perfectly wonderful as my brother Michael, so right now I won't try," she wrote. "He was 17 months older than me, my first friend and buddy, and I'm so grateful for over 50 years of photos and memories."
Andrew Zimmern was crushed by the suicide of close friend Anthony Bourdain
Andrew Zimmern first came to television with "Bizarre Foods," which aired on the Travel Channel. He later came to Food Network with a spinoff series, "Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations," in which he traveled the globe to shine the spotlight on strange and exotic delicacies.
The premise of that show is not unlike that of Anthony Bourdain's TV shows, "Parts Unknown" and "No Reservations" — not surprising, given that Zimmern and Bourdain were good friends. When Bourdain tragically took his own life in 2018, Zimmern wrote a heartfelt eulogy on his website. Zimmern detailed Bourdain's contradictions, his desire to walk away from television and live low-key on a Vietnam beach, contrasting with his need for the medium as a means of communication. Zimmern concluded by writing of the sad reality that he didn't know his friend as deeply and truly as he believed he did. "I thought my friend had that in his life; his suicide tells me I was wrong," Zimmern wrote. "The dissonance of our outsides not matching our insides, the enigmatic nature of celebrity, the loneliness of the road, the applause wherever you go ringing in your ears while the tape plays in our heads over and over repeating the negative self talk that we aren't what people think we are. That's keeping me up at night and weighing heavily on my soul. It didn't have to end this way. But it did."