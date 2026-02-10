Kaitlan Collins' Rumored Boyfriend Has A Sketchy Age-Gap Relationship Under His Belt

CNN's Kaitlan Collins recently made news when Donald Trump escalated their feud with a gross eight-word attack, infamously telling the journalist, "I don't think I've ever seen you smile" (via YouTube). Yet she also had folks buzzing for another reason just days prior. Collins hit the 2026 Grammys red carpet with a man on her arm. And, perhaps to Trump's surprise, she and her possible new beau were all smiles. This sparked questions about the mystery man's identity. Unfortunately, as more info about Collins' date was uncovered, so was one strange detail about his past.

The man Collins hit the red carpet with was none other than photographer Emilio Madrid. Madrid's photography portfolio is chock-full of high-profile celebs. And according to the Daily Mail, he calls himself a "political and portrait junkie." So, it seems he might be a perfect match for a famous White House correspondent. Yet, one star who Madrid photographed in the past is giving people pause. Back in 2019, the now 30-year-old Madrid was 24 when he publicly confirmed that he was in a relationship with freshly 18-year-old Broadway actor Sophia Anne Caruso. The pair met when Madrid was a photographer for Broadway.com, and Madrid was the photographer on multiple different photoshoots featuring Caruso before she turned 18.