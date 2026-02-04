Donald Trump Escalates His Feud With Kaitlan Collins With Gross 8-Word Attack

CNN's Kaitlan Collins has covered President Donald Trump for years, and she's never been shy about asking him the hard questions. Naturally, the divisive politician does not like this, and he's engaged in a verbal scuffle with the network's chief White House correspondent on numerous occasions. The most recent one occurred on February 3, 2026, during an Oval Office pool spray, when Collins once again pressed Trump on the Epstein files and the prominent people who have been revealed to be in them. The reporter asked whether he'd read the newly released batch of documents. Trump confirmed he hadn't. Collins then continued her line of questioning, eventually asking, "What would you say to people who feel they haven't got justice, Mr. President?"

The clearly irate politician snapped, "You are the worst reporter. [...] CNN has no ratings because of people like you," (via YouTube). This was nothing Collins hadn't heard before, but then Trump went for the jugular. "I don't think I've ever seen you smile," he sneered. "I've known you for 10 years. I don't think I've ever seen a smile on your face. You know why? You know why you're not smiling? Because you know you're not telling the truth." It was one of the most misogynistic lines the controversial leader could utter, and he likely said it for that exact reason.

Netizens expressed their outrage, including criticizing Collins' colleagues for not standing up for her in the face of Trump's verbal attacks. "You watch your colleague being treated like that being disrespected like that and you just stand there and let it happen and then ask your question," one such X user raged. If Collins was insulted, she didn't show it. In fact, the CNN stalwart posted a reel of the entire exchange on her Instagram Stories.