The Absolute Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2026 Grammys
Music lovers rejoiced when Grammys night arrived. But lovers of bad fashion may have rejoiced even more. The Grammys red carpet always brings some particularly daring ensembles. Some are stunning, while others are just plain shocking. The 68th Annual Grammy Awards were certainly no exception to this. The red carpet featured all the musical stars we know and love, as well as some looks that we love to hate.
Celebs headed to the Grammys in some of this award season's biggest trends — and some of those trends simply must go. The "naked dress" phenomenon was out in full force, while plenty of stars embraced awkward asymmetry, and others went overboard with sparkles. Alongside the trends we wish would disappear, some stars made style choices we never could have predicted. There were nipple clamps, dresses that looked like undressed mannequins, and red color contacts that sent a shiver down our spines. Some of these looks weren't just a case of bad fashion choices; they were downright cringe-inducing. The Grammys, themselves, may have been music to our ears, but there were quite a few looks that had us searching for the mute button.
Yungblud looked like someone you'd encounter in a haunted house at the local fair
Yungblud definitely aimed to look edgy and cool at the Grammys. Instead, he looked like he dressed up for Halloween as someone who looked edgy and cool at the Grammys. He wore an open leather vest with leather pants, a silver chain hanging off his belt, and a matching one around his neck. He added some slicked-back hair and heavy black eyeliner to complete the somewhat costume-y look.
Ari Lennox's dress reminded us of a cork in a wine bottle
You shall not have a perfect look by face card alone. This is an unfortunate truth for Ari Lennox, whose sleek hair and makeup couldn't make up for this dress that looked like it just stepped out of a UFO. The dress's silver-y bottom and structural, upside-down peplum detail at the hips probably wouldn't have worked with any conceivable top. Yet, this black strapless top with a massive cutout made it even worse, kind of reminding us of those skate egg cases you find on the beach.
Shaboozey looked like some kind of off-duty, old-timey train conductor
Shaboozey seemed to mash several contradicting looks together to get his Grammys ensemble. He wore faded, wide-leg jeans with a big belt buckle on the bottom. In the middle, he sported a tuxedo shirt and jacket with a crossover tie. And, the cherry on top was a big hat. We appreciate that he strayed away from the cowboy hat we often see him in, but this outfit was still a bit unfocused.
Teddy may swim, but we think this suit would sink
Teddy Swims made waves with his Grammy-nominated album, "I've Tried Everything But Therapy." But surely he hasn't tried a stylist, either, right? This dark grey suit with purple stitching and lots of silver studs looked a bit cheesy, rather than cool and edgy like he was likely hoping. Furthermore, the whole thing was baggy and ill-fitting. You could say Swims was swimming in this outfit ... and we would've liked to see him in something more tailored.
Samara Joy saw a mountain of sawdust and was inspired to create a look
A long-sleeve, floor-length, mock neck dress in one solid hue is a major commitment to a color. So, in this situation, the color of choice better be a good one. Samara Joy, however, chose one of the worst colors there is to wear head-to-toe. This dress was so covered-up and included so much fabric that instead of letting Joy's beauty take the spotlight, she looked buried in boring beige.
Rosé's skirt had giant pigtails for some reason
Rosé wore the simplest and most classic color palette there is on the red carpet: black and white. Yet, there was nothing simple or classic about this look. Rosé sported a black minidress with a massive, voluminous, off-white skirt, which left her legs exposed in the front and back. When we saw this dress, all we could think of was pigtails ... or a lop-eared bunny ... or a basset hound. Okay — we thought of a lot of things, but one thing we definitely did not think was "great dress!"
Was Addison Rae's dress on backwards?
Like so many stars on the Grammys 2026 red carpet, Addison Rae showed up in all white. Her asymmetrical dress had a miniskirt in the back and came to a nearly floor-length point in the front. Paired with a very low neckline, this dress was definitely experimenting with shapes and unique details. Unfortunately, this backwards twist on the old high-low hemline looked ... well, backwards. While this was an interesting attempt to do something fresh and different, a fashion risk can easily become a fashion flop. And that's just what this did.
Heidi Klum seemed to be sporting a mannequin's torso
Despite covering up quite a bit, this still may have been one of the most revealing outfits Heidi Klum has ever worn. This latex-y-looking strapless dress gave the illusion of showing absolutely every detail of Klum's body underneath — down to her belly button. It's clear that Klum was going for over-the-top sexiness with this outfit, but between the color, the texture of the fabric, and the shape, this dress was way too weird to look at to achieve that goal.
MC Lyte's dress seemed to be falling apart
The bronze-y hue of this metallic number worked for MC Lyte. It was the cut that didn't exactly light — or should we say "Lyte" — us up. The dress was a bit baggy up top, yet skintight on the bottom. Pairing this silhouette with a low neckline and drape-y piece of fabric in the front, it kind of looked like her dress was coming undone as she walked the red carpet.
Chappell Roan's dress was surely the most painful one on the red carpet
Chappell Roan loves wild outfits, so we've come to expect them at award shows. At first, we were fans of her Grammys look. The brick red color was perfect on her, the soft draping was stunning, and the fabric's subtle sheerness was a great way to rock the "naked dress" trend. After removing her cape, though, she revealed just how naked this dress really was. The top of her dress hung on courtesy of nipple clamps, quickly taking this look from cool to walking wardrobe malfunction.
Sombr seemed to be sporting his latest thrift haul
Sombr's Grammys ensemble was an example of how important styling is. This glittery custom Valentino suit could have looked cool if it were paired with other pieces. As it was, though, it seemed like he threw together whatever he found at the thrift store. He was seemingly wearing a beige lace bodysuit underneath. The piece itself was an odd choice, and the color made it hard to know where it ended and his skin or jacket began. Add in some pointy metallic shoes, and you've got a weird look.
Lainey Wilson looked like a bat who loves country music
Lainey Lainey Lainey ... the star seems pulled to a worst-dressed list like a moth to a flame. She was among the worst-dressed celebrities of 2025, but we were hoping that her New Year's resolution for 2026 involved a new stylist — or at least a break from cowboy hats. Instead, it seems that Lainey Wilson is sticking to her usual style. Her cowboy hat clashed with her dramatic black Gaurav Gupta set. And this big sculpted neckline looked strange and overpowered her.
Cee Lo Green may change his name to See Lo Red
Cee Lo Green made worst-dressed list history by landing on the list thanks entirely to his contact lenses. Green's red color contacts were an accessory, and they did likely make several people on the red carpet let out a scream upon making eye contact. If that isn't a bad look, we don't know what is! He styled his contacts with a matching red sweater, a black leather hat, and plenty of eyeliner. He also walked the capet with his son, Kingston Callaway, whose bold look added to the spookiness.