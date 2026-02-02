The Absolute Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2026 Grammys

Music lovers rejoiced when Grammys night arrived. But lovers of bad fashion may have rejoiced even more. The Grammys red carpet always brings some particularly daring ensembles. Some are stunning, while others are just plain shocking. The 68th Annual Grammy Awards were certainly no exception to this. The red carpet featured all the musical stars we know and love, as well as some looks that we love to hate.

Celebs headed to the Grammys in some of this award season's biggest trends — and some of those trends simply must go. The "naked dress" phenomenon was out in full force, while plenty of stars embraced awkward asymmetry, and others went overboard with sparkles. Alongside the trends we wish would disappear, some stars made style choices we never could have predicted. There were nipple clamps, dresses that looked like undressed mannequins, and red color contacts that sent a shiver down our spines. Some of these looks weren't just a case of bad fashion choices; they were downright cringe-inducing. The Grammys, themselves, may have been music to our ears, but there were quite a few looks that had us searching for the mute button.