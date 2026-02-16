Before & After Pics Of Zooey Deschanel Hint She Can't Quit The Botox And Filler

Whenever you think about Zooey Deschanel, chances are that a complete mental picture of the "New Girl" actor is formed on your mind due to her unique style, signature look, and her curious dating history. Even though Deschanel has been mostly able to keep her youthful look going — some makeup fails along the way notwithstanding — it's hard not to realize that she might be relying more and more on Botox and filler as the years go by.

This became more evident when Deschanel was a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in December 2025. After the interview video was posted on YouTube, fans were a little taken aback by how different Deschanel's face looked. In order to better understand what exactly has happened with Deschanel's face, The List turned to an expert — Dr. Brandon Richland, a board-certified plastic surgeon at Richland MD and Richland Aesthetics. Dr. Richland revealed there is one subtle yet dead giveaway that hints at Deschanel's face changes: "As a plastic surgeon, I tend to look at the facial architecture and how light hits certain planes, and there are some subtle but distinct markers of Botox and filler maintenance here."

Jean Baptiste Lacroix & Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The photo on the left, which was taken in 2019, showcases a time when Deschanel had more delicate features. The photo on the right, taken in 2025, indicates that Deschanel might have been trying to keep her youthful look going — but she probably needed a little professional help to achieve that. Does the expert agree?