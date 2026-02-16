Before & After Pics Of Zooey Deschanel Hint She Can't Quit The Botox And Filler
Whenever you think about Zooey Deschanel, chances are that a complete mental picture of the "New Girl" actor is formed on your mind due to her unique style, signature look, and her curious dating history. Even though Deschanel has been mostly able to keep her youthful look going — some makeup fails along the way notwithstanding — it's hard not to realize that she might be relying more and more on Botox and filler as the years go by.
This became more evident when Deschanel was a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in December 2025. After the interview video was posted on YouTube, fans were a little taken aback by how different Deschanel's face looked. In order to better understand what exactly has happened with Deschanel's face, The List turned to an expert — Dr. Brandon Richland, a board-certified plastic surgeon at Richland MD and Richland Aesthetics. Dr. Richland revealed there is one subtle yet dead giveaway that hints at Deschanel's face changes: "As a plastic surgeon, I tend to look at the facial architecture and how light hits certain planes, and there are some subtle but distinct markers of Botox and filler maintenance here."
The photo on the left, which was taken in 2019, showcases a time when Deschanel had more delicate features. The photo on the right, taken in 2025, indicates that Deschanel might have been trying to keep her youthful look going — but she probably needed a little professional help to achieve that. Does the expert agree?
What specialists say about Zooey Deschanel's procedures
Dr. Brandon Richland commented about some signs that indicate Botox use that you can see on Zooey Deschanel's face. He stated: "Her forehead is incredibly smooth for someone in her mid-forties, which is almost always the result of a consistent tox regimen. When you don't see those natural horizontal expression lines or the 'elevens' between the brows even during an animated interview, it's a giveaway. The goal with a patient like her is usually to soften those lines without freezing the face entirely."
Dr. Richland continued: "Regarding fillers, her mid-face and cheeks look slightly more voluminous than they did in 2019. Her jawline is slightly more defined. In the aging process, we naturally lose fat in the malar region, but she seems to have regained some volume there, which points toward a well-placed dermal filler like Voluma or RHA 4. Her lips also appear a bit more defined and hydrated, likely from a conservative touch of filler to keep them from thinning out."
Voluma and RHA 4 are considered minimally invasive fillers that are usually recommended to patients who don't want to do anything drastic to their own faces. While Deschanel hasn't commented about any procedures, she has hinted at her inclination to natural beauty by showing up more than once for events with little to no makeup. Maybe this is why she favors subtle procedures, but we will have to wait until she opens up to find out what she really thinks.