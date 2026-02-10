JD & Usha Vance's Daughter Mirabel's Silly Personality Stole The Show On Trip Abroad

After getting booed at the Olympics, JD and Usha Vance brought an 'unbooable' good luck charm with them on their latest trip. On February 9, Air Force Two touched down in Armenia with the whole Vance family in tow, as JD traveled to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol ⁠Pashinyan. While the Vances may be dealing with a struggling reputation worldwide, their daughter, Mirabel Vance, seems to be winning the public over.

Little kids can be adorable, so perhaps it's no surprise that Mirabel, who turned four in December 2025, is winning people over. Yet, it's her specific personality that seems to be endearing people to her. A photo snapped of Mirabel leaving the plane in Armenia shows her flashing a big smile and running ahead of her family while sporting a red collared H&M dress, and the internet ate it up.

Pool/Getty

"Fashion icon Mirabel Vance just landed in Armenia," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, alongside two photos of the second daughter. "Oh to be an icon before entering kindergarten," another person commented, while another added, "I can't stand it! Mirabel Vance is just the cutest." Most folks would agree that JD's desperate need to be liked is pretty obvious, and it's starting to seem like Mirabel is bringing his family the positive attention he so desires.