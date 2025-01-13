What We Know About JD Vance's Relationship With His Daughter
JD Vance is no stranger to controversy. The vice president-elect, often making headlines for weird moments seen by millions, has become a divisive figure in American politics. However, when it comes to fatherhood, Vance reveals a much softer side, one that even his enemies might find hard to criticize.
On Christmas Eve of 2024, fresh off his election win, Vance shared a heartwarming video of himself and his daughter, Mirabel Rose Vance, making biscuits at home. The video, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, has racked up millions of views since. Explaining that his three-year-old daughter was "always my sous chef," Vance offered a glimpse into what could be a cherished father-daughter tradition. Vance also offered an interesting cooking tip: "My great-grandma Blanton taught me the trick to a good biscuit is frozen butter."
This video highlights a more tender and human side of Vance, which is a sharp contrast to the man who had a viral spat with Jennifer Aniston over IVF. Vance has taken to X numerous times to celebrate milestones with Mirabel, from announcing her birth to documenting her first trip to Cincinnati's beloved Skyline Chili.
Fatherhood is central to JD Vance's American Dream
For JD Vance, fatherhood is an opportunity to provide his children with the stability he longed for growing up. In his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," Vance reflects on his chaotic childhood, marked by the absence of a stable father figure. At just six years old, he recalls his mother telling him he would never see his father again after their divorce. "It was the saddest I had ever felt," he divulged, adding, "Of all the things I hated about my childhood, nothing compared to the revolving door of father figures." So, it's no surprise that being a present father is central to Vance's identity.
Vance's commitment to family values was also a theme during his 2024 election campaign. Speaking at the Republican National Convention, Vance declared, "The American dream that always counted most was not starting a business or becoming a senator ... My most important American dream was becoming a good husband and a good dad."
While some critics might dismiss Vance's public displays of fatherhood as political posturing, his own childhood suggests otherwise. Despite his polarizing reputation, Vance's commitment to his children reflects his personal mission to break the cycle of generational trauma within his family.