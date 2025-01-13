What We Know About JD Vance's Relationship With His Daughter

JD Vance is no stranger to controversy. The vice president-elect, often making headlines for weird moments seen by millions, has become a divisive figure in American politics. However, when it comes to fatherhood, Vance reveals a much softer side, one that even his enemies might find hard to criticize.

On Christmas Eve of 2024, fresh off his election win, Vance shared a heartwarming video of himself and his daughter, Mirabel Rose Vance, making biscuits at home. The video, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, has racked up millions of views since. Explaining that his three-year-old daughter was "always my sous chef," Vance offered a glimpse into what could be a cherished father-daughter tradition. Vance also offered an interesting cooking tip: "My great-grandma Blanton taught me the trick to a good biscuit is frozen butter."

This video highlights a more tender and human side of Vance, which is a sharp contrast to the man who had a viral spat with Jennifer Aniston over IVF. Vance has taken to X numerous times to celebrate milestones with Mirabel, from announcing her birth to documenting her first trip to Cincinnati's beloved Skyline Chili.

