Sherri Shepherd's Second Divorce Led To A Wild Custody Dispute

Sherri Shepherd became a television mainstay in 2007 when she joined "The View", before landing her own talk show, "Sherri", which was canceled in 2026. As a celebrity, her personal life is lived in the public eye, both for the good and bad, which includes marriages, divorces, and children. In 2015, one of the ugliest chapters of Shepherd's life hit the headlines due a messy and quite unusual custody battle.

Shepherd married Lamar Sally, a TV writer, in 2011, after two years together, before divorcing in 2014. It was reported that the exes had no children together. However, that wasn't technically true. As it turns out, when the couple was still married, they entered an agreement to have a child with a surrogate named Jessica Bartholomew, only for Shepherd to back out several months in. According to Bartholomew's attorney, Jeremy Ross (via People), "This is the first time in the history of the United States that an intended mother has walked out on a carrier six months into the pregnancy."

Sally ended up raising the child, Lamar Sally Jr., on his own, while taking Shepherd to court over child support payments. In 2015, a judge in Pennsylvania ordered Shepherd to be officially listed as Lamar Jr.'s mother. Shepherd fought the ruling, only to settle in July of the same year. According to a TMZ exclusive, the former co-host for "The View" agreed to pay $4,100 a month in child support to Sally, which will increase to $4,600 monthly when Lamar Jr. turns 13.