James Van Der Beek, Star Of Dawson's Creek, Dead At 48
James Van Der Beek, titular star of "Dawson's Creek," has died at the age of 48, according to People. In addition to his beloved role in the late '90s teen drama series, he was known by others for his work in "Varsity Blues," "Pose," "CSI: Cyber," "Don't Trust the B—- in Apartment 23," and many more over the course of his decades-long career. Kimberly Van Der Beek, the actor's wife, confirmed the news via Instagram, saying in part, "He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. ... For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."
Van Der Beek first graced our TV screens in 1993 on an episode of the sitcom "Clarissa Explains It All." Five years later, he would take on the role of Dawson Leery, skyrocketing to stardom. In March 2025, Van Der Beek appeared on the "Whine Down" podcast and spoke about looking back on his time as Dawson more than 20 years after the cult classic's series finale. "I have such a nostalgia for it," he explained. "I don't know whether it's just time or what, but yeah." He also touched on his love for his former "Dawson's Creek" cast mates, noting, "It's just been so great to talk to them and catch up with... who they are now this many years out and to have that shared experience from back in the day. It's just so lovely every time I get to catch up with one of them."
James Van Der Beek's wife and children helped him through tough times
In 2010, James Van Der Beek married his wife, Kimberly, and the Van Der Beeks went on to welcome six children: their four daughters, Olivia, Annabel, Emilia, and Gwendolyn, and their two sons, Joshua and Jeremiah. In August 2023, Van Der Beek received some heartbreaking health news, as he was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer at just 46 years old. Two years later, the award-winning actor spoke about living with the disease. "I'm just on the journey," Van Der Beek told Today, noting, "It'll probably be a process for the rest of my life."
Based on his own words, it's clear that Van Der Beek's family gave him strength and hope as he lived with cancer. In November 2024, he shared a sweet photo of him with his wife and kids on Instagram and shouted out his family in the caption, writing, "I'm more grateful than ever to my super human wife who has shown up on levels I never knew possible. Who has shown me what unconditional love is and the magic that comes from that ... And of course, I'm beyond thankful the little blond army of hearts who keep me present, active, and inspired just by being you. I love you guys beyond." That same year, he told People, "I've really been so blessed with my wife and kids. I've got a lot to live for, and it's a beautiful life."