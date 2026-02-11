James Van Der Beek, Star Of Dawson's Creek, Dead At 48

James Van Der Beek, titular star of "Dawson's Creek," has died at the age of 48, according to People. In addition to his beloved role in the late '90s teen drama series, he was known by others for his work in "Varsity Blues," "Pose," "CSI: Cyber," "Don't Trust the B—- in Apartment 23," and many more over the course of his decades-long career. Kimberly Van Der Beek, the actor's wife, confirmed the news via Instagram, saying in part, "He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. ... For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

Van Der Beek first graced our TV screens in 1993 on an episode of the sitcom "Clarissa Explains It All." Five years later, he would take on the role of Dawson Leery, skyrocketing to stardom. In March 2025, Van Der Beek appeared on the "Whine Down" podcast and spoke about looking back on his time as Dawson more than 20 years after the cult classic's series finale. "I have such a nostalgia for it," he explained. "I don't know whether it's just time or what, but yeah." He also touched on his love for his former "Dawson's Creek" cast mates, noting, "It's just been so great to talk to them and catch up with... who they are now this many years out and to have that shared experience from back in the day. It's just so lovely every time I get to catch up with one of them."