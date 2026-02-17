Kate Middleton's Spicy Costume Party Outfit Had Prince William Crawling Back After Their Split

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While there are a slew of divorce rumors and rumblings of trouble in paradise for William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, the pair have staunchly shot down such speculation repeatedly. However, there was a time, long ago, when the lovebirds did call it quits. Long before the pair tied the knot in April 2011, they spent the better part of a decade dating. But the duo hit a rough patch sometime in 2007, and temporarily went their separate ways. It turns out, it took a sexy costume and some sad boy begging to find reconciliation.

At the time, Prince Harry was finding it hard to spend a great deal of time with Kate Middleton, especially around the holidays. According to the book "Kate: A Biography" by Marcia Moody, the cracks in their romance were deepened when William was invited to ring in the new year with Kate's family on a vacation, but William ended up declining the invite. He routinely prioritized royal duties, and also spent a lot of time out partying. He even wound up in the papers when he was spotted flirting with another girl.

While many had been anticipating a royal proposal, the world instead saw the relationship collapse in early April 2007. It wasn't long before William realized exactly how badly he'd handled the situation. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, in her book "Kate: The Future Queen," William quickly began trying to get back together, but Kate was hurt. Kate needed time and space, and she apparently needed to show William just what he was missing — and she found that in the form of a costume party.