Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi's Age Gap Is So Obvious In These Photos

It was huge news when Ellen DeGeneres (and the character she was playing) came out as gay on her ABC sitcom "Ellen" in 1997. No longer hiding her sexuality, DeGeneres went on to have a few public relationships, including with actress Anne Heche and photographer Alexandra Hedison. In 2004, at the age of 46, DeGeneres began dating another actress, Portia de Rossi, who was just 31 at the time, 15 years younger than DeGeneres.

The couple married in 2008 and has been together ever since, through many ups and downs. Both found success on television, as DeGeneres hosted her wildly popular daytime talk show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" for two decades, while de Rossi starred in shows such as "Arrested Development" and "Scandal." However, there have also been some vicious accusations that DeGeneres bullied the staff of her show. The couple has persisted through the drama, but after more than two decades together, their age difference is really starting to show.