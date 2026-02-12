What Happened To Former Olympic Figure Skater Scott Hamilton?

After achieving the absolute pinnacle of success in his figure skating career, Scott Hamilton found happiness in his love life as well when he married his wife, Tracie Hamilton, in 2002. Following Scott's testicular cancer diagnosis, the Hamiltons initially feared they would be unable to conceive naturally. Yet in 2003, the couple was thrilled to become first-time parents. As the former figure skater would later tell U.S. Figure Skating Magazine, "Having a child...it's just insane how great it is." Scott and his wife now share four kids together: two biological children, brothers Aidan and Maxx, and two adopted children, biological siblings Jean Paul and Evelyne.

Following the devastating earthquake that hit Haiti in 2010, Tracie headed to the country to volunteer. There, Tracie met Jean Paul and Evelyne, who were orphaned by the natural disaster. After a few years and many trips to Haiti, but the Hamiltons eventually formally adopted the siblings. As Scott, who himself was adopted as a baby, told People in 2024, "It took three profound instances of divine intervention for us to make that happen, but they're now our son and daughter and they've been that way for nearly 10 years."

The family of six lives in Tennessee, where they enjoy a quiet life out of the spotlight. "[Y]ou get so much out of it," Scott said of parenthood in the aforementioned U.S. Figure Skating Magazine interview. "Every phase of it has been magic, and you don't want to give up a moment of it." Although he focused on his family, he still made time for the other love of his life: figure skating.