The Most Inappropriate Outfits Meghan Markle Has Ever Worn

After she became part of the royal family, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, experienced a whole new level of scrutiny regarding her appearance. Many of Meghan's outfits have meant more than people realize, which proves that she dresses with intention. "There was a long time where I wasn't out talking. So, if you couldn't hear me, how could I be heard through what I was wearing? That's what people were focusing on," Meghan remarked on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show." "If I can come in with a little sprinkle of fairy dust just by wearing a bracelet ... and that changes the course of their business, that's a huge honor to be able to have that kind of impact." After she noticed a positive correlation between her ensembles and product sales, Meghan promoted her favorite pair of jeans as well as items from a variety of small companies.

However, the duchess' goals for particular outfits aren't necessarily interpreted the same way by the public. In some instances, people have criticized Meghan for wearing clothes that don't fit the occasion, especially if they appeared too revealing or violated royal dress codes. In other cases, Meghan appeared to disregard her own past advice. "The most important thing you can do is tailoring," the duchess explained to Yahoo Style (via Hello! Magazine). "If it fits you to a T, you look a million times better." Unfortunately, based on some of her choices, the actual fit of the item was a big part of the problem and impacted its appropriateness.