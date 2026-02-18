The Most Inappropriate Outfits Meghan Markle Has Ever Worn
After she became part of the royal family, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, experienced a whole new level of scrutiny regarding her appearance. Many of Meghan's outfits have meant more than people realize, which proves that she dresses with intention. "There was a long time where I wasn't out talking. So, if you couldn't hear me, how could I be heard through what I was wearing? That's what people were focusing on," Meghan remarked on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show." "If I can come in with a little sprinkle of fairy dust just by wearing a bracelet ... and that changes the course of their business, that's a huge honor to be able to have that kind of impact." After she noticed a positive correlation between her ensembles and product sales, Meghan promoted her favorite pair of jeans as well as items from a variety of small companies.
However, the duchess' goals for particular outfits aren't necessarily interpreted the same way by the public. In some instances, people have criticized Meghan for wearing clothes that don't fit the occasion, especially if they appeared too revealing or violated royal dress codes. In other cases, Meghan appeared to disregard her own past advice. "The most important thing you can do is tailoring," the duchess explained to Yahoo Style (via Hello! Magazine). "If it fits you to a T, you look a million times better." Unfortunately, based on some of her choices, the actual fit of the item was a big part of the problem and impacted its appropriateness.
Meghan's red gown was mocked twice
When Meghan Markle rewore a vibrant red dress to the 2024 Children's Hospital event, the Duchess of Sussex got derision instead of praise. With its deep cut-out and front slit well above her knee, some felt the gown was out of place at a kid-focused celebration.
Regardless of the event, the outfit looks like it's in serious need of tailoring. When Meghan wore it to a Veteran's Day event years earlier, she also got snarky comments. A change-up in the bodice's darts could create a smoother, more flattering look if Meghan wears this dress again.
Meghan's shoulders were considered too much
Meghan Markle had a bumpy start to the 2018 Trooping the Colour parade, and we don't mean the carriage ride. Even though Meghan was channeling Princess Diana's iconic style, the Duchess of Sussex took heat for exposing her shoulders. While Diana wore her dress to the opera, Meghan was appearing at one of the most high-profile daytime events that's on the royal calendar.
Then again, it's also a royal rule that wedding gowns hide the shoulders. Meghan's wedding dress offered a similar sliver of shoulder, so she likely didn't believe she was in error here.
Meghan's off-the-shoulder jumpsuit was panned on social media
Meghan Markle can't seem to catch a break with bare-shoulder looks. Here, the Duchess of Sussex was presiding over an event for World Mental Health Day. Her outfit was the top-voted worst look in a Reddit poll, particularly due to the folded band of fabric that encircled Meghan's upper arms.
"She just looks like she's naked under the covers — not really appropriate to talk to parents whose kids have died," noted the poll's organizer. The ivory hue of Meghan's jumpsuit looked even odder when she was sitting, since the color almost exactly matched the chair.
Meghan covered her shoulders but not her head
Just over a week after Trooping the Colour 2018, Meghan Markle stepped out with Queen Elizabeth. Unfortunately, she was still struggling with her wardrobe. One Redditor thought Meghan went overboard in covering her shoulders, theorizing this dress "was some kind of clapback to the criticism of the completely inappropriate off-shoulder pink dress."
However, royal author Katie Nicholl told Glamour the much more glaring issue was Meghan's decision to skip a hat. In terms of the royal dress code, headgear was required since this was a high-profile event with just Meghan and the queen.
Meghan's Columbia dress was part of a revealing pattern
When Meghan Markle stepped out in a pricey outfit on a 2024 trip to Columbia, she got serious shade. The combo of the revealing cut-out under the bust and the dramatic slit was similar to a panned dress Meghan wore in Nigeria months earlier. "How did she even manage to cross her legs without doing a Sharon Stone?" joked one poster on X.
Another thought Meghan's luggage was the bigger issue, since she changed clothes multiple times in one day. "It sends a decadent, over the top, ostentatious message," admonished another X poster.
Meghan flaunted her lack of hosiery
Meghan Markle reportedly dreaded the royal fashion rule about wearing pantyhose. She'd been accustomed to going bare-legged for decades before she joined The Firm, so it was hard for her to switch back to hosiery.
In some instances, the Duchess of Sussex decided to disregard this rule, like when she attended an August 2018 performance of "Hamilton." Here, Meghan's bare legs are even more noticeable since she's breaking a second royal tenet about skirt length. While this outfit highlights her toned gams, the skirt would require several more inches of materials to comply with royal dress codes.
Meghan's skirt created transparency questions
During a 2018 tour of New Zealand, Meghan Markle's sapphire-blue ensemble caused quite the conundrum. In this photo, the skirt looks decidedly see-through and appears to reveal Meghan's leg and undergarments. However, other angles show the skirt looking unquestionably solid, lending credence to the theory that the material confused the camera. Considering that weird 2015 phenomenon about the blue-and-black dress looking gold and white, anything's possible.
Either way, Meghan's not the only royal to get caught with an unexpectedly revealing skirt. In 2017, Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a white all-lace outfit with similar issues.