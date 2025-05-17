10 Meghan Markle Outfits That Meant More Than You Realized
These days, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is known for her marriage to Prince Harry and their glamorous life in Montecito, California. However, Meghan is much more than a royal wife or even a lifestyle guru. Over the years, she has worn many hats — working as a duchess under Queen Elizabeth II, starring as an actor in the legal drama "Suits," and even writing her own blog. But what many people don't know is that Meghan used to frequently appear as a guest on the "Today" show offering fashion advice and curating thoughtful outfits for the everyday American. She didn't just focus on just choosing the right style to accentuate one's features, but on expressing the right message through one's clothes. This experience gave her the striking ability to use her outfits to communicate with haters and fans alike.
Although Meghan's days as a wardrobe specialist have technically come to an end, the duchess continues to put a lot of effort on her own sense of fashion. Perhaps then, it's not surprising that many of her outfits are ripe with hidden messages. In fact, even Meghan Markle's favorite hairstyles are ripe with meaning. Although the "Suits" actor does try to keep things subtle, she has been known to make bold statements through her attire. Sometimes she even appears to use her clothes to send messages about where she really stands with the British royal family.
Meghan Markle wore a husband shirt to potentially signal her intentions with Prince Harry
When the story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's romance first broke in October 2016, the world of royal gossip was set abuzz. Meghan didn't fit the stereotype of a British royal, and the press wasn't afraid to say so. In their view, the divorced American actor was too different to become a duchess. She was, in the eyes of many, associated too deeply with the celebrity culture of Hollywood to marry a Windsor. Besides, Prince Harry's rule-breaker reputation made it hard for many fans to believe he was truly ready to settle down.
In 2017, however, Meghan decided to set the record straight. At the Invictus Games in Toronto, the proud American made her first public appearance with Harry in a cool white, collared shirt and a pair of ripped jeans. While this outfit might have appeared understated and casual, it was actually bursting with hidden meaning.
Meghan's white shirt was the "Husband shirt" from Misha Nonoo's The Easy Eight collection. This choice of attire was interpreted by many as a sign that Meghan was taking her relationship with Harry very seriously. Speaking to the Daily Mail, House of Colour stylist Kate Jones explained, "This caused a huge stir for Meghan's first public appearance with Prince Harry. In a subtle way, perhaps she was telling the world that they had discussed marriage and he would soon be hers."
The designers behind Meghan Markle's outfit during her first royal walkabout were calculated and intentional
Meghan Markle may now be known as something of a royal rebel. But back when she was still engaged to Prince Harry, the "Suits" actor put a lot of effort into playing the right role. This was evident on the occasion of her first royal walkabout in Nottingham, England. During the event, Meghan was expected to greet hordes of adoring crowds, and establish herself as a future member of the royal family. Rather than wear anything that might break protocol, the bride-to-be actually put a lot of effort into choosing the right outfit.
Reflecting on this in the Netflix documentary series, "Harry and Meghan," the duchess explained that she had been sure to wear an outfit created by a British designer. At one point, she even worried that her earrings weren't local enough. "Shall I wear these earrings? Are these a British designer?" she wondered aloud. The extreme attention to detail that Meghan displayed during this walkabout demonstrated her interest in becoming a functional working royal. As she added in the same documentary, "I'm not trying to stand out here. There's no version of me joining this family and trying to not do everything I could to fit in. I don't want to embarrass the family." At this initial event, Meghan's fashion choices paid off in spades, as the crowds loved her.
Meghan Markle's wedding gown established her as a new type of royal
British royal weddings are a tremendous affair, so it's hardly any wonder that Meghan Markle put tons of thought into her bridal gown. The $265,000 dress took a whopping 3,900 hours to create. Apparently, it was in many ways Meghan's own creation. As dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, told the press (via People), "We quickly got to a point where she knew exactly what she wanted, having tried some of mock-ups that I had shown her. And then it evolved into the final design."
The final product — an unadorned, floor-length gown with a bateau neckline — was beautiful and classic. However, there was also a secret message hidden between the seams. As celebrity stylist, Marian Kwei, told GB News (per Geo News), "With her fashion choices, since she became involved with Prince Harry, Meghan has wanted to assert that she is an elegant timeless style icon who can do it all ... Like Grace Kelly, she can be an actress one day and a royal the next."
Interestingly, Waight Keller had a similar interpretation of the bride's choice of gown. In the same aforementioned press conference (via Vanity Fair), the designer revealed, "We talked a lot about what [Meghan] really felt represented her as a modern interpretation of the royal role." This design choice perhaps showed that Meghan was going to be a new kind of royal from the start.
The color of the Duchess of Sussex's last outfit as a working royal signaled a departure from royal protocol
During her brief tenure as a working member of the royal family, Meghan Markle chose her outfits according to palace rules. Among these? Wearing neutral colors. According to royal expert Sali Hughes on "Good Morning America" (via ABC), this trend had everything to do with allowing the late Queen Elizabeth II to adequately perform her duties. "The queen tends to always wear one color because she feels that if people are queuing for many hours just to see her, the courtesy she should show them makes it so they can see her," Hughes said.
This tradition often left other royals, particularly Meghan, wearing less attention-grabbing shades. Speaking to this during the Netflix documentary "Harry and Meghan," the Duchess of Sussex revealed, "To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same color as Her Majesty if there's a group event. But then you also shouldn't be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family." To avoid stepping on any toes, Meghan said she opted for "camel, beige, white ... muted tones."
Just before exiting the British royal family, though, this changed. In March 2020, Meghan attended the Endeavour Fund Awards in a Victoria Beckham robin's-egg blue dress, which she paired with a striking scarlet lip. These vibrant colors were perhaps meant to signal Meghan's new beginning beyond the palace walls.
At a gala, Meghan Markle showed she was no longer following royal protocol in a revealing, scarlet gown
Regardless of whatever positivity remained between Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II, the duchess did not share the queen's love of protocol. A year before Elizabeth's death in 2021, Meghan attended the Salute to Freedom gala in a scarlet dress with a skirt slit and a neckline that descended almost to her midriff. This outfit stood in clear violation of the royal family's dress code, as royal women are expected to don outfits that are fashionable without invoking all the celebrity of Hollywood. At the time, this wardrobe choice was perhaps the duchess' way of saying she was no longer interested in playing by the palace's rules.
Interestingly, Meghan recycled this same dress in 2024 to attend the LA Children's Hospital gala — only, this time, she replaced the original skirt with a maxi pencil silhouette. On this second occasion, the duchess also styled her hair differently in low-key beach waves. According to stylist Katie Allan in an interview with the Express, "Were used to seeing Meghan with sleek and polished hairstyles, but her new natural, relaxed tousled look was a lot more laid back with an effortless vibe ... This natural yet glamorous look could suggest that she's feeling more relaxed, relatable and approachable." The dress and hair combo may have been Meghan's way of communicating her newfound confidence outside of the royal circle.
Meghan Markle attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral in an outfit that honored the monarch
Just because Meghan Markle disliked certain aspects of royal life did not mean that she lacked respect for Queen Elizabeth II. Following the monarch's death, Meghan told Variety, "I've reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family." Meghan appeared to have carried that warmth with her at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, where she was photographed in tears. But there was also a second way the duchess expressed her sorrow at the late queen's death — through her clothes.
At the funeral, Meghan wore a dramatic black cape dress. Beyond bringing representation to British fashion designer, Stella McCartney, the piece recalled happier days. Indeed, Meghan had worn a navy blue version of the same dress to Elizabeth's 92nd birthday party in 2018. This fashion choice recalled an era when the royal family was more united. Fascinatingly, Meghan's dress was not the only item that honored the late queen by nodding to the past. She donned a pair of earrings that Elizabeth had bestowed upon her, also in 2018. These pearl and diamond jewels did not just match her outfit perfectly but also recognized a moment when Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle's relationship still appeared to be an easy one.
Meghan Markle sported a 'Windsor' dress in Nigeria during an unofficial royal-esque trip
Meghan Markle may have changed her wardrobe after leaving the royal family, but that doesn't mean she hasn't continued to invoke her royal status. This was especially true in 2024 when Meghan and Prince Harry traveled to Nigeria. During this trip, the duchess attracted attention by wearing a casual coral frock that fell to the floor. Although, at first glance, this maxi dress might not seem to be anything special, it actually carried a secret meaning.
The piece, which was designed by Heidi Merrick, is known as the "Windsor" dress. Commenting on this coincidence, House of Colour stylist Kate Jones told the Daily Mail, "The name 'Windsor' is obviously a huge gesture to the British Royal Family as they are known as the House of Windsor, so she could be reminding us all that she is now a member of the family."
Many British commentators viewed Harry and Meghan's Nigeria trip as an act of rebellion. After all, it was an instance of the couple going on a quasi-royal tour without the king's permission. In that sense, Meghan's "Windsor" dress might have been her way of communicating an interest in performing royal duties — with or without the palace's support.
The Duchess of Sussex evoked Princess Diana during a rebellious trip
During her 2024 visit to Nigeria, the former "Suits" actor sported some important jewelry on her trip abroad. Her most significant piece? An understated gold necklace with a small diamond-studded cross pendant. Someone close to Prince Harry and Meghan told People that the jewels had formerly belonged to the late Princess Diana. Apparently, Harry had gifted the necklace to Meghan, who wore it on a glamorous outing to the Nigerian defense headquarters.
Although Meghan might have chosen to wear this necklace because it matched the strapless white floor length dress that she had selected for the occasion, it seems that there is more to the story. Considering the royal family's understood opposition to her Nigerian trip, it's possible that Meghan wore Diana's necklace as another sign of rebellion.
Prior to her untimely death, Diana created controversy by going on trips that had not been approved by the British government. Most notably, her visit to the Angolan landmines ruffled feathers, although today it is remembered as one of her greatest humanitarian acts. Thus, Meghan's necklace could stand as a reminder that unauthorized royal visits could be a good thing. In the past they have even been a source of positive social change.
Meghan Markle has been wearing more blue to show her inner peace
Meghan Markle may be viewed by many as a controversial figure, but it seems she's made peace with that reality. The reason? The duchess has been spotted wearing blue on several occasions, and according to some experts, this can be a sign of self-acceptance. In a conversation with The Telegraph, color consultant Jules Standish revealed, "Blue projects an image of trust and honesty, whilst grey is working in a neutral way, that is professional and practical." In 2025, Meghan brought blue to the front of her wardrobe by wearing an all-navy outfit to the Invictus Games in Vancouver. Wearing a La Ligne sweater and a pair of classic navy jeans, the duchess embraced these tranquil vibes to the max.
Fascinatingly, this was not the only time that Meghan rocked a blue outfit. She wore several ensembles in this shade in her Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan." In one scene, she floated about in a light blue Ulla Johnson maxi dress. In another, she showed off her American fashion sense in a blue garçon shirt by J.Crew. Per Standish, these wardrobe choices might be Meghan's way of saying that she's doing well — and no longer needs anyone else's validation to feel at ease. "Wearing blue shows how at ease she is, sharing a sense of peace and harmony, along with the importance of communicating with others," the color expert shared.
The duchess wore beige tops on With Love, Meghan to establish her new brand
Blue was not the only color that was recurrent on Meghan Markle's 2025 Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan." Neutral shades like beige also took on a central role in the duchess' on-screen wardrobe. As color coordinator, Jules Standish, told The Telegraph, "Meghan's choice of colors are soft and muted, blending with her surroundings." Although Standish wondered if this was Meghan's way of "allowing the colorful drinks and food to be the stars [of the show]," there might be other factors influencing her wardrobe.
According to Clare Pennington and Lauren Ramsay of Hello!, Meghan may be using her new brand to explore the "quiet luxury" space. Per the fashion journalists, this means selecting "refined minimalist pieces and clean silhouettes" rather than anything too busy. Muted Earth tones like cinnamon or beige epitomize this idea by bringing simplicity front and center. Unlike some of Meghan's previous looks — which practically scream Hollywood flashy with their bright colors and bold cuts — these softer tones are more reminiscent of what one might find selling at other upscale lifestyle brands. These quieter colors potentially reflect Meghan's desire to ostensibly break a more elite market.