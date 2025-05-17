10 Meghan Markle Outfits That Meant More Than You Realized

These days, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is known for her marriage to Prince Harry and their glamorous life in Montecito, California. However, Meghan is much more than a royal wife or even a lifestyle guru. Over the years, she has worn many hats — working as a duchess under Queen Elizabeth II, starring as an actor in the legal drama "Suits," and even writing her own blog. But what many people don't know is that Meghan used to frequently appear as a guest on the "Today" show offering fashion advice and curating thoughtful outfits for the everyday American. She didn't just focus on just choosing the right style to accentuate one's features, but on expressing the right message through one's clothes. This experience gave her the striking ability to use her outfits to communicate with haters and fans alike.

Although Meghan's days as a wardrobe specialist have technically come to an end, the duchess continues to put a lot of effort on her own sense of fashion. Perhaps then, it's not surprising that many of her outfits are ripe with hidden messages. In fact, even Meghan Markle's favorite hairstyles are ripe with meaning. Although the "Suits" actor does try to keep things subtle, she has been known to make bold statements through her attire. Sometimes she even appears to use her clothes to send messages about where she really stands with the British royal family.