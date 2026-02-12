HGTV Axes Star Nicole Curtis After Inappropriate Behavior Comes To Light

Nicole Curtis has undergone a stunning transformation throughout her time on HGTV, but there are plenty of tragic details about the "Rehab Addict" star's life too. Needless to say, Curtis getting fired isn't the first rough patch she's encountered, and she has apologized for using the racial slur in various statements. In one provided to the Detroit News, the reality star's spokesperson expressed her deep regret. "She takes full responsibility for their [her words'] impact, regardless of context. What occurred was a clear slip of the tongue — a mistaken version of one of her well-known expressions — spoken after 17 hours of physically demanding work and very little sleep," it read. "Even so, she understands that intent does not erase impact, and she is truly sorry."

The statement further alluded that the clip circulating online didn't provide the full context of what happened after Curtis uttered the slur and that her team intended to release the footage in its entirety to set the record straight. The statement also suggested that Curtis had really meant to say "fart nugget," a phrase she often uses with her children. Meanwhile, the former HGTV star took to her Instagram Stories to confront the drama head on.

"There is more to this, but my family comes first and I need to be a mom right now more than anything else," Curtis wrote, before sharing a screenshot of a statement she'd texted to TMZ. Subsequent Stories contained screenshots of all the derogatory messages Curtis had received. Needless to say, outraged netizens are letting her know exactly how they feel.