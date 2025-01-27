The vast majority of home renovation shows include some sort of duo — spouses, siblings, parent-and-child, or even just friends. Rarer are programs that feature only one star, as it takes a huge personality to both do the work and bring the entertainment value all on their own. Enter Nicole Curtis, one of HGTV's all-time most popular personalities. When "Rehab Addict" made its debut on DIY in 2010, it became a huge hit specifically because of Curtis, who broke the mold for women in home programming by focusing just as much on manual labor as realty and design.

Heck, Curtis broke the mold for people of all genders, as it is extremely uncommon for one person to work on all parts of the puzzle on any home-focused program. "I own the construction company; I own the houses I remodel. I build the house and sell the house. I do that all the time," she once told Rug News. "Everything in our builds to this day is done by me; everything on our shows is done by me and touched by me. I sign off on all of it." But even more than that, viewers found Curtis' no-nonsense demeanor refreshing amidst a sea of overly produced home programming. That she was a single mother who was completely self-taught was also appealing to many. Here is a look at the stunning transformation of "Rehab Addict's" Nicole Curtis.

