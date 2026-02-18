Why Stephen Miller & His Wife Sold Their Wildly Expensive House
Stephen Miller is perhaps the most controversial figure in President Donald Trump's administration, which is really saying something. What is seen as hateful rhetoric by many over his immigration policies led to denouncement from his political opponents and "South Park" parodies. In 2025, protesters peacefully let their feelings be known about Miller, which seemed to be what caused him and his wife, Katie Miller, to move from their home.
In 2023, the Millers purchased a brand-new 6,000 square foot house in Arlington, Virginia for $2.875 million. However, the beautiful home was targeted by protesters in 2025. So what did these demonstrators do? Did they break windows or spray paint the siding? No, they let their feelings be known by making chalk drawings on the sidewalk. There, they left messages such as "Hate has no home in Arlington" and "We love immigrants" (via Independent). This led to Katie posting a video on X in September 2025 which showed her washing off the chalk with a hose, accompanied by a message: "To the 'Tolerant Left' who spent their day trying to intimidate us in the house where we have three young children: We will not back down. We will not cower in fear. We will double down."
The Millers did not double down, and instead backed down. Just a few weeks later, on October 7, 2025, the home went up for sale at a pricey $3.75 million, an increase of almost $900,000 in two short years. As of writing, it's decreased to $3.65 million (via Redfin).
The couple moved to a military base in Washington, D.C.
Stephen Miller met Katie Miller, then named Katie Waldman, during the first Donald Trump administration when Stephen was a senior adviser for the president and Katie was Trump's special assistant, as well as being Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary. The couple began dating in 2018 — the same year as Stephen's colored hairspray fail — before getting married at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., on February 16, 2020. Their shared hotheaded tendencies proves they're well matched.
Over half a decade after getting married in the nation's capital, it's also the place they reluctantly call home, after fleeing their Arlington abode. According to a piece by The Atlantic, the Millers not only had to deal with sidewalk chalk graffiti, but critical posters boasting their address and callout posts online. One such September 2025 Instagram post from the Arlington Neighbors United for Humanity promised, "Your efforts to dismantle our democracy and destroy our social safety net will not be tolerated here, nor should be tolerated anywhere." About a month after that post was made, Millers moved to a Washington, D.C., military base, where they are protected by the U.S. military. Don't worry, they're not alone. Other MAGA political officials, such as Kristi Noem and Marco Rubio, have made the move to bases as well. Let's hope the sidewalks of where they live now are safe from chalk.