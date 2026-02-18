Why Stephen Miller & His Wife Sold Their Wildly Expensive House

Stephen Miller is perhaps the most controversial figure in President Donald Trump's administration, which is really saying something. What is seen as hateful rhetoric by many over his immigration policies led to denouncement from his political opponents and "South Park" parodies. In 2025, protesters peacefully let their feelings be known about Miller, which seemed to be what caused him and his wife, Katie Miller, to move from their home.

In 2023, the Millers purchased a brand-new 6,000 square foot house in Arlington, Virginia for $2.875 million. However, the beautiful home was targeted by protesters in 2025. So what did these demonstrators do? Did they break windows or spray paint the siding? No, they let their feelings be known by making chalk drawings on the sidewalk. There, they left messages such as "Hate has no home in Arlington" and "We love immigrants" (via Independent). This led to Katie posting a video on X in September 2025 which showed her washing off the chalk with a hose, accompanied by a message: "To the 'Tolerant Left' who spent their day trying to intimidate us in the house where we have three young children: We will not back down. We will not cower in fear. We will double down."

The Millers did not double down, and instead backed down. Just a few weeks later, on October 7, 2025, the home went up for sale at a pricey $3.75 million, an increase of almost $900,000 in two short years. As of writing, it's decreased to $3.65 million (via Redfin).