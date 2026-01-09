Stephen Miller's Jarring 2018 Colored Hairspray Fail Will Haunt Him Forever

In 2018, Stephen Miller made a dire mistake: He showed up for an interview on CBS News' "Face the Nation" segment sans his famous bald spot, despite the whole world knowing that he has one. What made matters significantly worse was that Miller's new mane wasn't even actual hair — it was very obviously artificial. In fact, it looked like the White House staffer had made a quick stop for some fake hair spray on his way to the interview. The artificial hair didn't quite match his natural color, and it was glaringly evident where the sprayed-on illusion met his remaining mane. Unsurprisingly, the look made headlines, with late night talk show host Stephen Colbert dedicating a whole segment of his eponymous show to discussing Miller's disastrous 'do.

"You can't really hear a word he's saying over the sound of you looking at his sprayed-on hair," Colbert quipped (via YouTube). The hairspray fail left plenty of folks scratching their heads, and in 2021, snaps of Miller's "Face the Nation" interview started making the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, once again, with one netizen joking, "Remember when Stephen Miller spray-painted his bald head to go on national TV? That doesn't get talked about enough." In fact, PR expert Rob Pickard expressed his surprise at his decision to risk going on TV with sprayed-on hair at all.

He pointed out, "I've coached and prepped hundreds of leaders for television interviews over the years, but none of the balding ones has ever sprayed on their hair. Lots of laser treatments and facial injections have been apparent, but no artificial turf up top (at least not yet)." Apparently, Miller strives to be the exception.