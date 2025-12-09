Dark Details About What Stephen Miller's Wife Katie Is Reportedly Like In Real Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Considering how much remarkable power they hold behind the scenes, Stephen Miller and his wife, Katie Miller, are both surprisingly good at staying out of the spotlight. Perhaps a match made in MAGA heaven, the White House deputy chief of staff for policy and his podcasting wife have been known to ruffle feathers, both inside and outside of their own party. While Stephen has made a name for himself as being a bit of a bully who possibly pushes intense policies behind closed doors, Katie has done her best to present a charming front. Her Instagram is a mix of self-promotion and family photos that suggest she and Stephen (who Trump has a brutal nickname for) have a normal life. However, according to several sources who have known Katie for years, she appears to harbor quite the mean streak.

Beginning back in high school, reports suggest that Katie was known to go toe-to-toe with authority and peers that rubbed her the wrong way. According to Vanity Fair, when she was attending Cypress Bay High School in Weston, Florida, she notoriously didn't make friends easily, if at all. One particularly stunning incident of Katie behaving badly happened her senior year in AP English. Katie picked a fight with teacher Simone Waite, one of the few African Americans at the school, during a discussion on the novel "Beloved" by Toni Morrison. What started as a back and forth about how Katie disagreed with the concept of enslaved people having their history erased ultimately ended with her accusing Waite of being "psychologically damaging." It was decided that Katie would find a different classroom after that, but this was just the beginning of her showing her true colors.