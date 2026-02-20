Here's How Far CNN's Kaitlan Collins Really Got In School

CNN chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins has built quite the impressive career for herself since joining the network in 2017. In that time, Collins has not only undergone a glamorous transformation and gotten under the Trump administration's skin on more than a few occasions, but has also reportedly made a sizeable chunk of change in the process. That being said, a successful career often starts with a good education, which begs the question: Just how far did Kaitlan Collins really get in school?

Collins has a rather standard, but still undeniably solid, educational background. A native of Alabama, she got her start the same as most, though confessed during an appearance on "The Axe Files with David Axelrod" in 2023 that her talkative nature got her in a bit of trouble during her early schooling days. At the podcast episode's five-minute mark, Collins addressed her childhood nickname of "The Mouth of the South." "That's what my mom used to say I was when I was in the third grade because I always got in trouble in class for talking," she said, adding, "'Cause I'd just talk a lot. I mean, clearly it has benefited me in this role. But maybe I need to — I get told to wrap a few times when I'm doing my dispatches from the White House."

Collins went on to attend Prattville High School in her hometown of Prattville, Alabama before subsequently graduating with a degree in political science and journalism from the University of Alabama, per InStyle. Makes sense, right? But what you may not know about Collins is that she initially started down a very different career path while in college.