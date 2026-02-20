Meghan Markle Wasted No Time Leaving Suits & Rebranding After Prince Harry Engagement

Before she became one of the most recognizable members of the British royal family, Meghan Markle was best known for portraying the role of Rachel Zane on the hit legal drama "Suits." She starred in the series for seven years before packing up and leaving for the U.K. to marry Prince Harry and start her new life. Meghan's stunning transformation from a famous TV actor into duchess-to-be seemingly went off without a hitch, at least partly because she was willing to give up her career to fulfill royal duties and also because the show's creator and producer, Aaron Korsh, anticipated her departure.

During an engagement interview with the BBC, alongside then-fiancé Prince Harry, it appeared that Meghan wasted no time leaving "Suits" behind in exchange for becoming a royal. When she was asked directly about ditching America and her acting career to be the prince's wife, Meghan quickly amended, "I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It's a new chapter," (via YouTube). She added that the time she spent filming "Suits" was amazing but hinted that she was ready to put it behind her. "Once we hit the hundred episode marker, I thought, you know what, I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I've done there," the future Duchess of Sussex explained.

While Meghan's exit from "Suits" likely came as a surprise to fans, Korsh informed BBC Radio 4 that he'd already written her out long before the big engagement became public news. "I knew from a year ago that this relationship was burgeoning," Korsh revealed, per the BBC. "Collectively with the writers, we decided to take a gamble that these two people were in love and it was going to work out."