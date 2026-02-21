The Most Inappropriate Outfits Miley Cyrus Has Ever Worn

Former child star-turned-pop icon Miley Cyrus has experimented with several different identities throughout her career. The musician got her start on the Disney Channel, leading a double life as Miley Stewart and the titular pop star on "Hannah Montana." She showcased her acting prowess in teen flicks before fully transitioning to music in the 2010s. Breaking out of her Disney image in 2013 with her album "Bangerz," Cyrus' style drastically changed and did a shocking 180.

Miley Cyrus' style evolution is arguably the most drastic in Hollywood. The "Flowers" singer went from '00s bohemian to punk with a platinum pixie. The 2020s have been reserved for a subtler look, bringing back her long, brunette hair and integrating a classic Hollywood glam into her wardrobe. But before that, Cyrus dared to wear a cartoon bear bodysuit to the VMAs and swing from wrecking balls completely naked. These were totally left-field moves from the once beloved children's pop star, which is why many of her outfits were deemed ill-fitting for the respective occasions. From donning deceased rappers on a bodycon dress to nearly-naked looks, here are the most inappropriate outfits from the "Party in the U.S.A." hitmaker.