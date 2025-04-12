Miley Cyrus Award Show Looks That Had Heads Turning

Miley Cyrus is one of the most unique stars in all of Hollywood. She comes from the famous Cyrus family, but she's now more recognizable than anyone else who shares her last name. While Cyrus' fame is definitely because of her talent, it's also because of her personality. The star has never been afraid to be herself, no matter the version, and she's expressed herself through her actions, her words, and her clothing.

While Cyrus has worn plenty of controversial outfits that've caused a stir, she's also become a prominent figure in fashion. This is in part due to her approach to her wardrobe. "A lot of celebrities are very concerned with their fixed image, but Miley is a chameleon. ... She's a person who loves change, and she understands that fashion is only fashion if it changes," Cyrus' longtime hairstylist, Bob Recine, said of the star to Harper's Bazaar. Because of her willingness to take risks — a quality she's had since she was a teenager — Cyrus has gotten everyone talking about her fashion choices countless times throughout her career.

These are some of Miley Cyrus' award show looks that had all of us turning our heads.