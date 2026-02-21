Melinda French Gates Has Been Crystal Clear About Her Thoughts On Donald Trump

When the divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates was announced in May 2021, the world was shocked. But now that a broader picture of what happened between the two, including revelations that Bill Gates was unfaithful and his close ties to Jeffrey Epstein, has come out, it's easy to understand why Melinda chose to end her marriage. Since her divorce, Melinda French Gates has become more vocal, expressing her political beliefs and her thoughts on the state of the world, including how she feels about Donald Trump.

Bill and Melinda Gates first met Trump in 2016, and she was instantly creeped out by Trump's weird behavior involving their daughter. At the time, Melinda chose to keep her feelings private, but by 2024, she was more than happy to open up on CBS Mornings during the election, saying, "I absolutely am not voting for Trump" and explaining that it was Trump's actions — especially towards women — that she doesn't approve of.

After the election, Melinda spoke to the Times about her thoughts on the world, and on Trump in particular. She explained that her focus shifted after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, saying, "I never thought my granddaughters would have fewer rights than I had." But it was Trump's decision to essentially shut down USAid, an organization that has been credited with saving over 90 million lives in two decades, that truly upset her. As she put it, "What does that say about values?" And while her ex-husband met with Trump in an attempt to save USAid, Melinda believes that trying to convince the president to change his ways would be pointless.