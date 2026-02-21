Mike Pompeo Isn't Beating The Ozempic Rumors In Jarring Before & After Pics

Before Marco Rubio was President Donald Trump's Secretary of State, the job in the first term was held by Mike Pompeo. As other members of Trump's cabinet bailed after January 6, 2021, the former CIA director stayed by Trump's side to the very end. With Pompeo not having a role in Trump's second term, he has been forgotten by many. However, Pompeo once made headlines for a controversy which had nothing to do with his former boss. In 2022, he claimed to have lost 90 pounds. That's great, except the timeframe was too short to be plausible.

In an interview with the New York Post, published on January 6, 2022 (he just can't escape that day), Pompeo told the outlet he weighed nearly 300 pounds on June 14, 2021. Seeing this, he told his wife when they got up the next day, "Today is the day." Pompeo bought a home gym and hunkered down in his basement. "I tried to get down there five, six times a week and stay at it for a half-hour or so. And that was nothing scientific. There was no trainer, there was no dietician. It was just me." He also started eating better, and as Pompeo put it, "the weight just started to come off."

Jemal Countess & David Mcnew/Getty

No matter your political leanings, kudos to the former Secretary of State for taking care of himself. However, there was this one concerning quote: "I've managed to lose the high side of 90 pounds in six months." Is it possible for a person to drop a third of their bodyweight in half a year, or was some help, in the form of Ozempic, involved? It's especially concerning because, in 2023, a year after the New York Post interview, Pompeo looks noticeably trimmer, but three years later, he'd lost so much weight that he was barely recognizable.